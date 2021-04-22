Dry fall could impact forage in spite of spring rain

This year won’t be the first time farmers and ranchers in the state have dealt with drought, but taking a look back at past drought years could help with forage management for 2021.

Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland and forage specialist based at Central Grasslands Research Extension Center (CGREC), has spoken several times over the last few months about how drought might affect forage development in an effort to help producers plagued by dry conditions.

“We’ve really been in some kind of a drought since July,” Sedivec said at the most recent North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition meeting.

While a light rain/snow mix fell throughout most of the state during the second full week in April, there still needs to be significant amounts of precipitation to help forage biomass.

Showing the USDA soil moisture level map, Sedivec said the state is experiencing a severe depletion of soil moisture and is at less than 5 percent of normal.

The subsoil moisture is also lacking with low soil moisture recorded down as far as 3 feet.

“Even if we get some rain, it would take a lot of rain to bring soil levels back up. I haven’t seen numbers like this since 1988 and 1989,” he said.

Dry falls can affect the next year’s forage production.

North Dakota had an extremely dry fall in 2020 and very little snow over the 2020-2021 winter. The 2021 forecast could follow similar trends as the years 1991-1992.

In 1990, the state had lots of moisture during the year and in the fall.