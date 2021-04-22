Dry fall could impact forage in spite of spring rain

This year won’t be the first time farmers and ranchers in the state have dealt with drought, but taking a look back at past drought years could help with forage management for 2021.
Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland and forage specialist based at Central Grasslands Research Extension Center (CGREC), has spoken several times over the last few months about how drought might affect forage development in an effort to help producers plagued by dry conditions.
“We’ve really been in some kind of a drought since July,” Sedivec said at the most recent North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition meeting.
While a light rain/snow mix fell throughout most of the state during the second full week in April, there still needs to be significant amounts of precipitation to help forage biomass.
Showing the USDA soil moisture level map, Sedivec said the state is experiencing a severe depletion of soil moisture and is at less than 5 percent of normal.
The subsoil moisture is also lacking with low soil moisture recorded down as far as 3 feet.
“Even if we get some rain, it would take a lot of rain to bring soil levels back up. I haven’t seen numbers like this since 1988 and 1989,” he said.
Dry falls can affect the next year’s forage production.
North Dakota had an extremely dry fall in 2020 and very little snow over the 2020-2021 winter. The 2021 forecast could follow similar trends as the years 1991-1992.
In 1990, the state had lots of moisture during the year and in the fall.
“We produced average forage production that summer because 1990 was above normal precipitation during the growing season and in the fall,” Sedivec said.
In 1991, the state had 70 percent of normal precipitation in May and June, followed by a dry fall. In 1992, there was near normal precipitation in May and June. However, the state only produced 78 percent of normal forage due to the dry fall in 1991.
“That tells me in 2021, if we have normal precipitation in spring – in May and June – we are still going to see a loss of forage production, probably 20-25 percent, because of dry conditions last fall,” he said.
The northwestern to north central section of the state is currently lacking the most subsoil moisture and experiencing extreme drought, with only 13 percent of normal precipitation received from September 2020 through April 2021.
In North Dakota, conditions can change from year to year.
Good grazing strategies are important to keep in mind so that the grasses have healthy roots in case of drought.
“Management plays a big role in creating resiliency in your grasslands so that a producer can adapt no matter what Mother Nature has in mind,” Sedivec said.
Three years ago, CGREC started a grazing system to create resiliency in their grasslands.
“You should have resiliency built into your grazing management in North Dakota,” he said.
Sedivec grazes one of the four cells hard, 65-70 percent, but that cell is rested the next year.
“In a drought year, I will graze that rested cell. I will have 25 percent more grass banked to feed because of the resiliency of the system. In addition, we create more pollinator and bird habitat,” he said.
There wasn’t much for snow cover during the 2020-2021 winter, and that also could contribute to forage loss.
“If a pasture is overgrazed in the fall, there would be more forage loss next spring because the ground wouldn’t be covered over the winter,” he said.
A mostly snowless winter allows grazing to go on longer, but has its downside in not refreshing dugouts and wetlands.
“We grazed cattle until Feb. 1 this year at Central Grasslands,” he said. They started grazing corn stubble, crop residue, cover crops and stockpiled grass in mid-December, which saved the center some $40,000 in hay.
Minot only recorded 2.6 inches of snow this winter at the airport.
“When was the last winter you had no snow?” Sedivec asked. “We rely on snow to refresh wetlands and dugouts. If you rely on a dugout or dam, you didn't get much refreshing. Will that water be safe for livestock to drink?”
If conditions remain mostly dry, Sedivec recommends producers test water sources for total dissolved solids, sulfates, and nitrates before the livestock drink.
Producers in the Bowman region are currently better off than other parts of the state. The area's moisture is at 55 percent of normal – with slightly more moisture received this winter.
Sedivec said there are some programs that could help producers cope with drought conditions.
North Dakota Gov. Burgum and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring have reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. It was last activated during the 2017 drought.
“There are dollars available for producers to access and use for water development. Get in the program early to put in a well or some other project. It is limited to $4,500 per project and you can do three projects on an operation,” he said.
In addition, CRP emergency haying and grazing has been declared this year as of April 9.
“All of North Dakota is eligible at this time, even the counties in the southeast,” Sedivec said. “If you have CRP or know someone who does, take advantage of this program. The guideline specifics won't be released until later.”
Sedivec pointed out that North Dakota grows most of its grass in May and June.
“May and June precipitation is critical if we are going to have a good grass year, followed by precipitation needed in September,” he said. “Fall tillers are our first tillers in the spring. Those tillers tend to die if it is very dry in the fall.”
Because of the dry fall in 2020, the state lost most of the tillers that would have come up this spring.
“That loss usually means a two-week delay in livestock turnout,” he said. “The caveat is we have been so warm this spring – way above the growing degree days we usually have at this time – so I could be wrong. Either way, we still need water to grow grass, irrelevant of whether we have sufficient growing degree days.”
Sedivec recommended that producers graze behind the fast growth period for grasses, otherwise you will run out of grass, especially during a drought.
“Make sure you have sufficient biomass to rotate through,” he said. “Remember, you will start with a new tiller because we lost our tillers last fall.”
While producers shouldn’t graze grass to the ground, “you can graze standing dead grass, with the new tillers growing within.”
Western wheatgrass completes 90 percent of its growth by July 1 and 100 percent of its growth by the third week in July.
Blue grama grass completes half of its growth by July 1 and 100 percent of its growth by the end in July.
“Kentucky bluegrass is another common grass found in our state, and June rains drive its growth,” he said. “Three-quarters of Kentucky bluegrass growth relies heavily on spring rain.”
Roughly 70 percent of the plant composition within the Coteau is Kentucky bluegrass.
“It is not as early as crested wheatgrass, but 7-10 days earlier than native grasses. You can graze these pastures earlier to allow for early turn out,” he said. “You can stress Kentucky bluegrass early without harming it or the native grasses.”
Sedivec looked at other popular grasses for spring grazing in May, and says that crested wheatgrass is a great grass to turnout cattle early on.
“It is one of the most resilient grasses that grow in the state. You can graze it relatively short, and as long as you let it recover, it will grow back. It can take grazing pressure well,” Sedivec said.
He also recommended strip grazing or creating a two-pasture system to increase grazing efficiency and extend the grazing period.
“If you split the crested wheatgrass field or Kentucky bluegrass pasture into a two-pasture system, you can increases grazing days by 30 percent,” he said.
Under this system, a producer grazes the first cell for one week, then the second cell for two weeks, and comes back on the first cell until the grass runs out.
Sedivec has also used strip grazing, which is another good option.
“Use electric fencing or poly wire and move it every 5-7 days, or earlier, away from the water. It will get you into June when native range should be ready,” he said.
If the spring remains dry and pasture production appears to be short, consider planting an annual forage to get by this year.
“Foxtail millet, forage barley and oats, or a cover crop could be put in at the last minute if we don’t get enough rain this spring,” he said. “Think about strategies that can fit your operation.”
It may also be time to think about “culling your herd – culling those open cows if production is short,” he suggested.
Sedivec recommends minimizing overgrazing to 25 percent of the pastures in a drought year.
Where there is good grazing management, healthy soils and healthy grasslands thrive, which allows for effective drought management.
“Grasses can usually take a onetime overgrazing event in the Northern Plains. In a drought year, those grasses tend to shut down. They will be just fine until next year,” he said. “If you overgraze a cell, defer grazing on that pasture the next year. If you do overgraze, expect a loss in livestock performance.”
Most ranchers in the western Dakotas have winter pastures for stockpile grazing.
“These pastures can be safely grazed in June if needed in a drought year,” Sedivec said. “When grazed in June, the grasses will regrow and provide more grass to graze in the winter.”
Winter cereals are another great option for spring grazing. At CGREC, they grazed heifers in May on winter rye, which is a good resource for growing cattle and cow/calf pairs.
“If the drought persists this spring, you may have to feed longer. If you do turnout early, minimize early grazing to 20 percent of your pastures (one or two cells or pastures) and allow them to recover in the fall or the next spring,” he said.
Sedivec recommended that if producers need to sell livestock that they sell soon before the markets drop.
“Cattle prices tend to drop further when drought worsens, especially pairs and bred cattle,” he concluded.