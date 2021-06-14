Early June storm brings hail, rain, wind to parts of the state

While much of the southwestern and south central regions of the state, along with a small area in the northeastern region, received needed rainfall during the first week of June, the rest of the state has dry to exceptionally dry conditions.

In fact, portions of the north central region remain in exceptional drought.

Crops are mostly out of the ground and are developing, albeit unevenly.

A widespread storm across the state from June 8-9, however, may have damaged some crops with strong wind and hail reported in several areas.

In particular, hail was reported in Fargo, Streeter, Steele and Beach, but other areas received hail and wind storms, as well.

In Kidder County, Penny Nester, NDSU Extension agent based in Steele, said they received heavy overland flooding from the storm on June 8. The storm dumped up to 4 inches of rain in two hours and there was reported hail and wind damage along the I-94 corridor and to the south.

“Those crops are not doing great and the hail damaged some of the corn and soybean fields,” Nester said. “Crops are all over the place here. In the northern part of the county, it remains super dry and we really need timely rains.”

Some areas got some rain on June 4, especially near Tappen and Steele.

In Golden Valley County, based in Beach, Ashley Uekert, Golden Valley County Extension agent, said they received some rain in late May, as well as precipitation in the recent June rainstorm.

“Almost everyone in the county received from 1-2.25 inches. With the most recent storm (June 8), the northern part of the county had some big hail,” Uekert said. “In that storm system, they received a lot of moisture, but we received .20 to .75 of an inch down south of the interstate here.”