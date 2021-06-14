Early June storm brings hail, rain, wind to parts of the state

While much of the southwestern and south central regions of the state, along with a small area in the northeastern region, received needed rainfall during the first week of June, the rest of the state has dry to exceptionally dry conditions.
In fact, portions of the north central region remain in exceptional drought.
Crops are mostly out of the ground and are developing, albeit unevenly.
A widespread storm across the state from June 8-9, however, may have damaged some crops with strong wind and hail reported in several areas.
In particular, hail was reported in Fargo, Streeter, Steele and Beach, but other areas received hail and wind storms, as well.
In Kidder County, Penny Nester, NDSU Extension agent based in Steele, said they received heavy overland flooding from the storm on June 8. The storm dumped up to 4 inches of rain in two hours and there was reported hail and wind damage along the I-94 corridor and to the south.
“Those crops are not doing great and the hail damaged some of the corn and soybean fields,” Nester said. “Crops are all over the place here. In the northern part of the county, it remains super dry and we really need timely rains.”
Some areas got some rain on June 4, especially near Tappen and Steele.
In Golden Valley County, based in Beach, Ashley Uekert, Golden Valley County Extension agent, said they received some rain in late May, as well as precipitation in the recent June rainstorm.
“Almost everyone in the county received from 1-2.25 inches. With the most recent storm (June 8), the northern part of the county had some big hail,” Uekert said. “In that storm system, they received a lot of moisture, but we received .20 to .75 of an inch down south of the interstate here.”
Uekert also said the crops are coming up, but they’re looking a little spotty.
“The May rains greened everything up, but hardly anything is growing well. The crested wheatgrass is about 6-8 inches tall and heading out. The crops are spotty; some are good and the others not so good. It depends on when they were planted,” she said.
Emergence problems and uneven fields are a common problem in the state right now.
“One field I drive by has different emergence within the same field,” Uekert said.
In Bottineau County, in the north central region, crops are mostly out of the ground, but the area has stayed dry. Some crops have sprouted and have a couple inches of growth on them, but other parts of the same field have not germinated.
There is a lot of uneven growth within fields.
“If our wheat got rain, it is 4-6 inches tall and beans and corn are 2-3 inches tall. Crops are starting to grow, but nowhere near where they would be in a more normal year,” said Sara Clemens, NDSU Extension agent in Bottineau County.
Dry conditions remain in the region, but some rain arrived on June 9. Over the last two weeks, some areas in Bottineau received about .40 of an inch of rain, and in other areas, barely a sprinkle.
“We are still extremely dry, especially in the west. We had some rain today (June 9) and have gotten a half-inch so far, and I hope we get more,” she said.
Clemens said some producers would be taking prevented plant this year due to the dry conditions.
Unfortunately, rain seems to be arriving too late for livestock producers in many regions, particularly in the northern half of the state.
According to the National Ag Statistics Service, North Dakota, most crops are in fair condition. Durum is 13 percent jointed, near the average, while spring wheat is 25 percent jointed. Corn is 73 percent emerged and soybeans are 65 percent emerged.
In Golden Valley County, Uekert said none of the rangeland was in good shape.
“It is green, so guys are more optimistic. The stage of the grass is okay to graze but the forage is not there so you won’t be able to graze it for long, but it is all producers have,” Uekert said.
A livestock barn in Rugby reported a record day of selling cow/calf pairs due to livestock producers not having the grass to graze them.
In Bottineau County, Clemens said producers would not have much of a hay crop this year.
“We won’t have a hay crop in most areas and our pastures and rangelands may not be salvageable this year,” Clemens said.
Clemens was out doing water sampling for livestock producers on pastures and found “some green areas.”
“A couple of pastures had maybe one sprig of green every 12 inches, so it is not very good out there,” she said.
Producers have some hay in reserve to feed cattle, but they are worried about July and August if they don’t get more rain.