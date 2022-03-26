Edwards demonstrates how to build a no-till garden

Gardeners may have heard about no-till gardening, but many wonder if creating that kind of garden is really a benefit or not.

Calla Edwards, former NDSU Extension agent in McLean County, created her own no-till garden at home, as well as one for the North Dakota 4-H camp and the Washburn community garden.

Edwards is currently the Kansas State University Butler County Research and Extension horticulture agent, having moved to her new position last fall.

“As the horticulture agent here, I help people with their lawns, gardens, and soil testing so gardens can be more productive, and I give presentations on gardening,” she said.

Edwards said her no-till garden did well in North Dakota during the 2021 drought.

“Even last year when the drought persisted, people with no-till gardens did well handling the challenges the drought presented,” she said. “I didn’t have to water as much as I used to before I turned my garden into a no-till garden – and I didn’t have to weed as much, either.”

How did Edwards become interested in gardening? She grew up in her parents’ nursery and greenhouse business, and that solidified her interest. Later, she received a degree in horticulture business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I first started working in Extension in 2016 and most of the producers I work with are involved in no-till or minimum-till farming,” she said.

Edwards talked about soil health and being a good steward of the land in her county, and how many of the no-till producers in North Dakota protected their soil.