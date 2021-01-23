Engineered simplicity leads to successful high speed planters

This spring, motorists along country roads may be surprised at the fast speed of some tractors and planters. Planting accurately at 10 miles per hour or even faster is now possible.
Kinze Manufacturing is among the companies developing equipment for precise seed placement at higher speeds. For 2021, they have introduced the Kinze 4905 planter available with 16-row or 24-row units.
Their key to accurate seed placement at speeds up to 12 miles per hour is their new high-speed meter and seed tube.
The technology, called True Speed, uses an electric meter and delivery tube for precise seed spacing at various speeds with multiple seed shapes and sizes. Developed in collaboration with Ag Leader, True Speed’s high speed electric meter and delivery tube are each powered by 24-volt brushless design electric motors.
“The great thing about brushless is it is very high torque, but the power requirements and power consumption to get those torque values is greatly diminished,” said Eric Broadbent, Kinze director of North American sales.
The planter requires only two selective control valves (SCVs) with PTO variable displacement pump.
“Many planters have great features but can only be used with very late model tractors. We’ve installed the variable displacement pump that takes the hydraulic requirement off the tractor,” he said.
The pump powers an alternator on the planter that generates power for all of the planting systems.
A 120-bushel bulk fill, 24-row planter uses 48 of the same electric motors, so the dealer can keep the single motor in stock. Two motors are used per row unit to power the electric meter and delivery tube. With the brushless electric motor design, power consumption is less than half of a comparable brushed drilled motor.
Consistent seed depth control is obtained with Kinze’s True Depth hydraulic downforce system, Broadbent said. The system keeps the row units in contact with the soil to maintain a constant depth of seed.
The brain of the powered planting system is the Blue Vantage display monitor and the brawn is the Blue Drive electric drive. Blue Vantage is a dedicated planter display that runs the seed units and records planting information. Multiple map layer views are available, along with built-in diagnostics and integrated downforce screens.
The tractor’s GPS is used/connected to the Blue Vantage display.
Blue Vantage also controls the up-to-600-gallon fertilizer system with individual row shutoffs and flow switches to ensure accurate in-furrow or 2-inch-by-2-inch applications.
As an innovative design feature, the 4905 has two color schemes – anything that is blue iron hasn’t changed from earlier models. Anything that is painted black has been modified or enhanced.
Kinze engineers built more durability into the 4905 for longer runtime intervals between maintenance, Broadbent said.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the development of True Speed to insure there is little to no maintenance required in terms of parts wearing out for the first 500-row acres per unit,” he said. That equates to 10,000-12,000 acres of planting before replacing any componentry on a 24-row unit.
As far as the economics of getting into a Kinze 4905, Broadbent said it is about $1,000 per unit to upgrade from their True Rate vacuum meter (handles seeding up to 8 miles per hour) to the True Speed system (up to 12 miles per hour).
“That is a very aggressive position that we’ve taken with our True Speed, but we have so much confidence that we think we’ve got the best solution for the least out-of-pocket money in the industry,” he said.
To match up with their high speed planter, Kinze also offers the Mach Till – a heavy-built, low-maintenance tillage tool that prepares seed beds while covering 30-60 acres per hour.
Broadbent encourages Kinze customers to stay tuned for new developments for the model year 2022.