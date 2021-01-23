Engineered simplicity leads to successful high speed planters

This spring, motorists along country roads may be surprised at the fast speed of some tractors and planters. Planting accurately at 10 miles per hour or even faster is now possible.

Kinze Manufacturing is among the companies developing equipment for precise seed placement at higher speeds. For 2021, they have introduced the Kinze 4905 planter available with 16-row or 24-row units.

Their key to accurate seed placement at speeds up to 12 miles per hour is their new high-speed meter and seed tube.

The technology, called True Speed, uses an electric meter and delivery tube for precise seed spacing at various speeds with multiple seed shapes and sizes. Developed in collaboration with Ag Leader, True Speed’s high speed electric meter and delivery tube are each powered by 24-volt brushless design electric motors.

“The great thing about brushless is it is very high torque, but the power requirements and power consumption to get those torque values is greatly diminished,” said Eric Broadbent, Kinze director of North American sales.

The planter requires only two selective control valves (SCVs) with PTO variable displacement pump.

“Many planters have great features but can only be used with very late model tractors. We’ve installed the variable displacement pump that takes the hydraulic requirement off the tractor,” he said.

The pump powers an alternator on the planter that generates power for all of the planting systems.

A 120-bushel bulk fill, 24-row planter uses 48 of the same electric motors, so the dealer can keep the single motor in stock. Two motors are used per row unit to power the electric meter and delivery tube. With the brushless electric motor design, power consumption is less than half of a comparable brushed drilled motor.