Europe’s energy issues affecting grain, fertilizer

U.S. farmers have been impacted by Europe’s energy issues Europe over the last 12 months.

“We have had higher fertilizer prices and other issues that are likely to persist,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU bioproducts/bioenergy economics specialist.

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine was expected to have a quick resolution, that is not what has happened.

“The real expectation was that Russia would be able to achieve their goals in short order with little to no Western involvement because there would be a lack of time to respond if it was over in a few short weeks,” Ripplinger said.

In addition, Europe was thought to be limited in its ability to respond due to their reliance on Russian energy, specifically natural gas, but also oil.

Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of a variety of grains and oilseeds – along with fertilizer.

“They play a critical role in providing food to much of the world – as well providing fertilizer,” he said.

Nitrogen fertilizer is almost entirely made of natural gas around the world.

“Russia produces a lot of natural gas, as well as nitrogen fertilizer, including urea,” Ripplinger said.

In recent years, Russia has exported 14 percent of the world’s urea.

In the Netherlands, for example, its natural gas contract prices (using U.S. dollars per Metric Million British Thermal Unit – MMBtu) have increased “more than tenfold” in just over a year.

“Prices still persist at that level and that’s wrecking havoc on industry,” he said. “It is a signal to a variety of folks of what they need to do. They are tremendously short on natural gas and they’re trying to figure out how to prepare for that and how to ration it.”

Looking forward, futures contract prices for natural gas could persist even at $25 per dekatherm (unit of energy used primarily to measure natural gas) 3-4 years from now.

“This is three times what natural gas costs in the U.S., and the reason is the U.S. has been exporting liquified natural gas for two years when we have been trying to balance things out,” he said.

Currently, the price of natural gas in Europe is about eight times what it is in the U.S., and about 20 times more than prices would be during a normal period in the U.S.

“If you think about natural gas and the role it plays in heating, processing, and the light power generation, it’s really a big deal, particularly to Europe,” Ripplinger said. “And it extends to us, especially when we think about fertilizer.”

Ripplinger noted that the U.S. (and possibly Russia) is the only food- and energy-secure country in the world, when considering that food and energy security is both physical access and the ability to pay for food or energy.

According to Ripplinger, Europe was “really put in a spot” prior to the war and is there as winter comes on later this year.

The EU has plans for its energy needs for the upcoming winter, as well as plans for individual countries. Those include: a cap on revenue for those in the utility business, taxes on any windfall profits, direct subsidies to households for heating and possibly for power, and restrictions on use and rationing for how much power can be used over the next six months. In addition, there are lines of credit to make sure there’s liquidity in the markets.

“We’re starting to see bigger businesses shut down, like the Polish brewery, Carlsberg Polska, which is the third-largest brewery in Poland,” Ripplinger said.

The typical practice is to put CO2 on the top of the bottle to finish the bottling process, but the lack of having CO2 has led to breweries closing down.

“When you start messing with the food supply, national stability actually does come into question,” he said.

Impacts to agriculture include fertilizer plants closing down.

“CF in Great Britain actually shut down last year about this time because of high natural gas prices and poor margins,” he said. “More than a fourth of the EU nitrogen fertilizer production capacity is currently mothballed, and we don’t know exactly when it will come back.”

Food manufacturers, including millers and bakers, dairy processors and vegetable processors, are concerned that they will not have enough power or natural gas for heating this winter.

“Right now, the story coming from Europe and the financial sector is that they have enough natural gas to get through the winter to provide heat to households, period, hard stop,” he said. “If you have a cold winter, they could be short. If they need to use some of this power for industry or power generation, they’re in trouble.”

For the longer-term, Ripplinger said many are concerned about the shutdowns and the implications for future agri-businesses and food manufacturers in Europe.

“I can’t imagine why anyone would be really excited to put a facility in Europe when natural gas prices are going to be high and supplies are unstable,” he said.

Ripplinger summed up by quoting the executive director of FoodDrinkEurope, the large agri-business food manufacturing industry group, “No energy means no food.”