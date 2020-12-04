During the last few months the market has seen a major tightening of worldwide vegetable oil stocks. As proof of the short supply, the ending stocks of vegetable oil has dropped below 19 million tons, according to Barry Coleman, executive director of the Northern Canola Growers Association. This puts the vegetable oil stocks-to-use ratio at 6.5 percent, which is the tightest stocks-to-use ratio of the major oilseeds since 1978.
The U.S. Canola Growers Association recently held a virtual meeting where several long-term goals were discussed. One of the goals they hope to accomplish, Coleman noted, is increasing canola acreage in North Dakota to 2 million acres by the year 2025. Acreage in the state for 2020 was 1.48 million acres.
The bulk of canola in the region is raised in the northern tier of counties and the southwestern corner of North Dakota, as well as northwest Minnesota and a few scattered areas in Montana. With the goal of increasing a half million planted canola acres by 2025 in North Dakota, there will be a need to expand the area of major canola growth.
In the past, two major concerns have limited the expansion of canola acres in the state – the need for cool weather for the best crop development and the pod shattering of the crop. This latter item reduces the amount of crop taken off the field at harvest time and also contributes to a volunteer crop of canola the following year, which some have found hard to control.
In an effort to find genetic lines of canola, much research – both public- and private-based – has occurred throughout region, and this underscores the importance of canola. In fact, North Dakota State University has the only spring canola private breeding program in the country. The program dates back to 2003 and is now headed by Muhkles Rahman, who joined the program in 2008.
The NDSU canola started from scratch with no germplasm or breeding lines to work with, Rahman noted. A working relationship was developed with Monsanto and work was started on open canola varieties in the breeding program. That work was limited to non-GMO varieties of canola, since NDSU does not have the licensing authority for Roundup technology, and because the present NDSU canola varieties are open pollinated lines.
“I could release one NDSU variety of canola that has high oil content, but that is an open pollinated breeding line,” Rahman said. “The growers want hybrids and to develop a hybrid breeding program costs money, and NDSU does not have that money to start a hybrid breeding program.”
Instead, Rahman is trying to obtain canola lines from other companies in an effort to develop hybrid lines in the NDSU line of canola. From his testing program that ranges from Langdon to Hettinger, he has developed some open pollinated varieties that perform as well as some of the hybrid lines and show a tolerance to heat and dry weather, which has limited canola expansion in the past.
Rahman is also working on improving shatter resistance in the NDSU canola lines, which is probably the most popular trait growers are looking for now.
Sean Harder, an InVigor canola breeder with BASF, echoed the desire for shatter resistance.
“The most notable change in the past 10 years is the introduction of pod shatter reduction technology,” Harder said. “Pod shatter reduction came on the market around 2013 and allows the producers a bit of flexibility at harvest. It is going to mean more seed in the bin at the end of the day – having that plant being able to hold on to its seed and resist shattering.”
The introduction of hybrid canola has also made the crop more tolerant to heat stress, according to Harder.
“Over the last six years, BASF and InVigor extended their testing and began testing again in North Dakota,” he said. “This tests these hybrids in the different environments to see what we are able to accomplish in the various regions.”
BASF also introduced a stacked hybrid last season with both Liberty Link and Roundup resistance, which gives growers the choice of using either chemistry to manage problem and resistance weeds that might be in the crop. However, there is not a canola variety that is resistant to dicamba, he noted, so any canola crop receiving dicamba drift will be adversely impacted.
Developing new canola varieties is a long and drawn out process, much like it is for other crops, Harder noted.
“As diseases change and environmental aspects change, we are constantly looking for different traits or different characteristics within the plant that we can introduce that will bring benefits to the producer,” he said. “If we are talking about diseases, clubroot has become a very big topic in North Dakota. It has been a big problem in Canada for the last several years, but now it is becoming more prevalent in North Dakota, as well. As with any disease, we are constantly looking for new sources of resistance to bring into our material. But it takes time.”
Bringing new varieties to the marketplace is a never-ending process, Harder noted. On the average, about 100 new hybrids are entered into the Canadian registration trials with the goal of bringing a handful of them to registration and the marketplace in any given year, but the results aren’t guaranteed.
“We might be testing 100 in one year and out of those we may select 10 to 15 that will go on to the second year of testing,” he said. “It really depends on the traits we are looking for and the results we get from our testing.”
At the present time, there is a diverse portfolio of varieties that range in maturity from early to late.
“The growers in the southern region might select the earlier varieties and have the flowering time occur before the heat of the summer hits,” Harder explained. “It worth it to try some of the earlier varieties and see how they perform in their region.”