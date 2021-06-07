Farm Rescue ‘heroes’ help injured farmer

NEW SALEM, N.D. – North of New Salem, Farm Rescue volunteers were busy calibrating the John Deere no-till planting system and filling the seed cart with treated soybeans to get ready to plant for the Travis and Marcia Wilkens family.

“Farm Rescue is a good organization. There is a lot to be said for guys who come out and volunteer their time. I would say they are in the ‘hero’ class,” Travis said, as he walked around carefully in his full-length right leg brace.

For Farm Rescue, it is the start of another year of helping farmers struck by illness, disability, or natural disaster in seven states.

Over the years, the organization has turned into a well-oiled machine, with several teams of volunteers working in the seven states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

Farm Rescue is not only seeding for farmers this spring, but the organization is also delivering hay to ranchers affected by wildfires.

“We’ve either assisted or are in the process of helping 35 farmers with planting so far this year,” said Luke Benedict, senior field operations manager, who was helping coordinate at the Wilkens farm.

Travis tried to help volunteer as much as he could.

He explained his injury occurred when he stepped off a short ladder wrong and ripped his right quad tendon from his kneecap.

“I had surgery to fix it, but after it happened, I talked to Farm Rescue because I was still on crutches and using a walker. I told them I didn’t know if I would be able to climb into the tractor this spring,” Travis said.