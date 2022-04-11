Farmer demand increases for BASS non-GMO corn

BASS Genetics Inc., based in Danube, Minn., was recently awarded $53,662 from APUC to help with developing a highly competitive non-GMO corn hybrid.
BASS (Baumgartner Agricultural Science and Service) researchers and the Baumgartner family have spent a long time researching corn hybrids and breeding corn before beginning to sell all non-GMO corn seed across the Corn Belt in 2017.
They produced the seed for their first sale in 2016.
“BASS started coming up with non-GMO parent corn hybrids in 2005 that could hold their own in the field with insect pressure and drought without having to insert a trait in them,” said Mike Parkinson, national sales manager for BASS Genetics. “Now, we’re either the fifth- or sixth-largest breeding program in the U.S.”
Parkinson explained BASS was bringing modern plant breeding and genetics to compete directly against the traited products.
“We’re not using old off-patent corns, and in doing that, we’re bringing non-GMO natural insect tolerance and products that can (withstand) drought,” he said.
BASS tests heavily in research plots near smaller towns in North Dakota and South Dakota, with some testing in Minnesota.
“We have some 600-1,400 corn hybrids in each location being tested,” Parkinson said.
BASS also has a research facility in Puerto Rico, which is unique, because BASS tests on the south side of Puerto Rico where it doesn’t rain as much and isn’t as humid, in spite of the ocean.
“Once you are there (where the research goes on), you see it is warm, in the 80s and 90s during the day, but it looks like South Dakota with rolling hills and cattle grazing on tan-colored grass,” Parkinson said. “We have 360 acres of research plots there on the dry side of the island that we drip irrigate, and where we breed for heat and lack of moisture every day without even trying because that is your environment.”
The other part of the Puerto Rico environment is that there is significant insect pressure.
BASS had been working with other corn companies there and would need to spray the traited corns in the plots 21 times in 90 days because of the large number of insects.
Parkinson explained that what protects those traits from insects is protein. Companies would put in two proteins for corn borer, an above-ground insect, and two proteins for rootworm, a below-ground insect.
“What we noticed in the process of bringing and spraying and looking at these hybrids over a 15-20-year period, was that there were natural occurring corns that the bugs didn’t really bother very much,” he said.
While the insects would eat on these corns, which started the natural resistance in the plant, the other plants would be so eaten they were “skeletonized.”
Rachael Baumgartner explained that there are several natural characteristics that make up the insect’s natural resistance to the corn.
These corn plants would still have the leaf, the ear, the silks, the tassel, and the roots intact, but no trait in it.
“Ed Baumgartner and his team began collecting those products that seemed to have more of a natural resistance, and then started breeding them to each other,” he said. “Eventually, we came out with corns that visibly, you could see that the insects just didn’t bother with them as much.”
The non-GMO corn was tested on a separate farm on the island, totally separate from the GMO corn products.
Parkinson pointed out the new non-GMO corn products were the result of a lot of hard work collecting and breeding.
“There was no magic wand, just hard work,” he said. “Wewould develop the natural insect tolerance down there in Puerto Rico.”
The other part of the breeding story came from the Danube, Minn., research facility and plots in North Dakota.
“Since 2009, we have been testing in North Dakota – bringing products from the south and coming up with the correct balance of what we think is insect resistance and yield production,” Parkinson said.
The reason BASS has many testing plots near towns in North Dakota is the soils are different in each site, the climate is different, and the crop management is different.
“We test for crop management, no-till, tillage or minimum till, and high moisture or low moisture and whether it is corn on corn or corn following other crops,” he said.
Hybrids have to be selected very precisely for all these local differences.
“We know the difference between the soils in Minot, Harvey, and Grand Forks and other places, and that takes different hybrids,” he said. “You are going to see every combination of weather on those hybrids over that period of time.”
BASS is continually testing to make sure their hybrids are strong and have significant data over time before they are released.
During testing with the plots, one of the things the BASS team was “amazed” at was that a lot of their hybrid stands were probably 97-98 percent, which was about 10 percent more than other companies.
“We do three different tests on germination,” he said.
With corn hybrids, Parkinson believes BASS has the right hybrid products to outcompete the trait corn hybrids.
“BASS non-GMO corn hybrids are in high demand because our seed costs are less than other companies and the hybrids are top quality and have tolerance to drought and insects,” Parkinson said.
Parkinson has been selling corn for 40 years, and he sold conventional corn for 20 years.
Conventional corn, at one time, gave farmers a financial advantage, but cost per bag of seed began creeping up to where it became very expensive.
“When the GMOs came in, they put the trait technology fee on everything. So, all of a sudden, corn that I had been selling for $72 as conventional, was now $172,” he said.
From 1997 to present, trait corns jumped higher, with some in the $265-$285 range for a bag of seed.
Parkinson has many of the same customers he had long ago. He saves these farmers, on average, $100 a bag.
Can the non-GMO corn go into the same markets as GMO corn?
While some non-GMO corn can go into specialty markets like organic, other farmers just send it to the same place they send other corn to.
“While 10 percent might go to specialty markets, everything else, 90 percent of it is going to the ethanol plants, feedlots and wherever else corn goes,” he said.
Parkinson pointed out farmers are getting equal yields or better yields on BASS corn. They also find out there are less insects with the corn.
“I video log the fields I walk through with farmers, and I will ask them, ‘Are there holes in the leaves?’ They will say no,” he said.
Farmers in North Dakota that planted the BASS corn during the drought had “amazing yields.”
“We actually had yields that went into the 190s, depending on the farmers. We had some guys around Streeter that were actually knocking off 190-bushel corn,” he said. “And the other corn in those areas was not getting remotely close to that because of the drought. Those guys all ordered almost a 100 percent of our corn back.”
Parkinson said they felt that a huge advantage to North Dakota farmers would be to let them save the money up front.
“So many companies want you to put every input that you possibly can into this corn and try to get the absolute max bushels out of that corn, but the only weak spot on that is it still has to rain for that to happen,” Parkinson said.
Farmers can decide if they want to use the extra money they saved on bags of seed and put it into extra nitrogen on a good field or something else to try and improve that crop.
BASS is a global business and used the APUC award to buy two machines to improve plant quality.
“We were excited with the APUC award. We were so excited to see legislators in North Dakota who wanted to share a vision of coming up with options for the farmers and the ranchers that they represent out there to make more money or to be able to improve the conditions on their farm through increased value in corn,” he said.
The award allowed BASS to purchase a near infrared machine that can check the quality or protein percentage, oil percentage and more on the corn.
They also were able to purchase a high-quality drone with the APUC grant to gauge the nutrient deficiencies in the plants.
The next thing on BASS’ list of improvements to their hybrids is that all their corn hybrids need to be able to handle stress.
“We want insect tolerance, natural insect tolerance in our corn, and all of our corns have to take stress. That’s the very next thing on the list,” Parkinson said.
With their silage corns, Parkinson said they have increased the feed value of the corn.
“We’ve had tremendous results in silage. One of our customers feeds thousands of head of cattle and they’ve been using our products for the last three years, 100 percent,” he said.
The customer has cut up to 33 tons per acre of silage on irrigation, which is high.
“The responsibility that’s falling on the U.S. farmer to feed the world is going to be exponential this year, and we want to help them with that,” Parkinson said.
The 2022 corn line-up includes 30 hybrids that maximize performance for the farmer’s overall operation, according to BASS. The company sells grain corn, silage corn, and high moisture corn that has maturity from 76 days to 113 days.
For more information on BASS offerings, visit www.basshybrids.com or call (320) 522-3461.