Farmer demand increases for BASS non-GMO corn

BASS Genetics Inc., based in Danube, Minn., was recently awarded $53,662 from APUC to help with developing a highly competitive non-GMO corn hybrid.

BASS (Baumgartner Agricultural Science and Service) researchers and the Baumgartner family have spent a long time researching corn hybrids and breeding corn before beginning to sell all non-GMO corn seed across the Corn Belt in 2017.

They produced the seed for their first sale in 2016.

“BASS started coming up with non-GMO parent corn hybrids in 2005 that could hold their own in the field with insect pressure and drought without having to insert a trait in them,” said Mike Parkinson, national sales manager for BASS Genetics. “Now, we’re either the fifth- or sixth-largest breeding program in the U.S.”

Parkinson explained BASS was bringing modern plant breeding and genetics to compete directly against the traited products.

“We’re not using old off-patent corns, and in doing that, we’re bringing non-GMO natural insect tolerance and products that can (withstand) drought,” he said.

BASS tests heavily in research plots near smaller towns in North Dakota and South Dakota, with some testing in Minnesota.

“We have some 600-1,400 corn hybrids in each location being tested,” Parkinson said.

BASS also has a research facility in Puerto Rico, which is unique, because BASS tests on the south side of Puerto Rico where it doesn’t rain as much and isn’t as humid, in spite of the ocean.