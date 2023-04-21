MADISON, Minn. – When Rick Clark, a fifth-generation farmer from Indiana, came to Lac qui Parle County (Minn.) to talk soil health, three local farmers joined him on a panel.
They all had some experience using cover crops and no-till.
“I’m feeling like I am playing in the Little League here while Rick is in the Major Leagues, but I’m learning and trying to catch up,” said Ed Hegland of Appleton, Minn.
A corn, soybean, small grains and cover crop farmer, Hegland is well known for serving as president of the American Soybean Association. He currently serves as a director for AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
Hegland started no-tilling soybeans 27 years ago and has used many conservation farming practices over the years. He first planted cover crops in 2014 ahead of the 2015 corn year. The corn did very well. He decided to integrate some cover crops with wheat to meet Conservation Security Program requirements.
“The corn after cover crops was significantly better than with regular strip-tilled corn after soybeans without a cover crop,” he said. “Now I am using cereal rye after corn and soybeans every year right after harvest.”
Another member of the panel was Adam Miller of Dawson, Minn.
He and his dad raise row crops and beef cattle, and they started using cover crops 10-12 years ago.
“We were trying to find additional feed for cattle,” he said. “This will be our fourth year of no-tilling cover crops into our fields.”
Luke Peterson farms in partnership with his wife, Ali Peterson, and farming mentors, Carmen and Sally Fernholz, at A-Frame Farm in Madison, Minn. He farms 500 certified organic acres using many conservation practices such as cover crops, minimal till, crop rotation and livestock.
“We invested in a no-till drill so that we were able to get our small grains in really early,” Peterson said. “I’ve been in as early as March 23 through April 15. This year, it (wasn’t) going to happen.”
When the weather allows small grains to be planted in a timely fashion, he finishes that and then takes time away from planting until May 25. That’s when he plants corn, followed by soybeans, sunflowers, buckwheat and sometimes flax. Kernza is planted around Aug. 15. Winter wheat, small grains, or cover crops are planted after soybeans are harvested in September.
“We are planting the entire growing season,” he said.
Clark, who’s from Williamsport, Ind., wanted to stop erosion on his farm. He began using cover crops as an “offensive juggernaut” – a powerful force.
“We have done several things that from the outside, they would be called a ‘total flop’ and from our perspective they weren’t much better, but we learned what worked well, what things to do differently,” he said.
All four farmers said they have saved money with regenerative agriculture and their bankers (if needed) are happy too.
Clark has always felt it’s important to start small – on 40 acres or less – when trying new practices. He used Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funds to help integrate conservation.
“I’ve often mentioned that EQIP needs to be five years long,” he said. “A farmer may not see the result they think they should in the first three years. If they could go two more years, then they would see there are more and more rewards showing up. We are getting higher infiltration rates; we are maintaining the same yield with less inputs.”
Bankers have come to the farm to ride in his tractor or combine.
“They want to know what the plan is, and then they start talking the lingo, talking about cover crops – and they are starting to identify certain cover crops that are in the fields,” he said. “It’s amazing how people want to educate themselves.”
He added that producing organic crops pays double per bushel for corn and triple per bushel for soybeans over GMO crops. With organic sales, plus his savings on inputs and grazing contracts for 2-3 months a year, he says he has no need for crop insurance.
Clark said he appreciates his very low input costs. Beyond paying for seed, planting, and roller crimping the cover crop, his inputs are minimal until harvest.
“A traditional farmer has all their money borrowed out. It’s gone. It’s spent by May 20,” Clark said. “By May 20, I haven’t spent anything yet. We both still have to worry about if Mother Nature will give us the weather we need to make it to the finish line, but I don’t worry about the farm.”
He added that regenerative agriculture gives him more time off than when he was farming conventionally.
Hegland appreciates the ability of cover crops to create a warmer environment for seed germination – although that might seem counterintuitive. He has a temperature sensor on the planter seed firmer. He noticed in areas where there were wet conditions, the temperatures would drop. In areas with cover crop, the soil temperatures were higher. That included planting corn into 4-foot-tall cereal rye.
“There’s a lot of calories being created with that growing cereal rye, so I saw a lot of soil temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s,” he said.
Miller mentioned that he plants his row crops into cover crops about the same time as his neighbors with conventional tillage.
“Having the cereal rye and using that in the spring, even if the soil is a little bit wetter, the root structure of the rye will carry that tractor a lot better than tillage,” he said. “You don’t get mud on the tractor. You don’t get mud on the planter.”
He said the cover crop in no-till retains moisture in dry situations.
Peterson pointed out he has three crops in his system that help with soil structure – alfalfa, Kernza, and pasture. These crops are planted to put down good roots and build soil resilience.
“We gain by having them in the rotation,” he said. “It’s organic matter and gives us water infiltration. The soils will then compensate between both extremes – dry or wet.”
All four farmers were looking forward to the 2023 growing season and using regenerative agriculture practices.