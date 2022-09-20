Farmers steadily cutting crops across state as temperatures cool

With a long stretch of hot weather turning slightly milder as summer nears its end, small grain harvest is rapidly coming to a close in many areas of the state. At the same time, fall crops are entering their final stages, with producers unsure of when a hard frost will arrive.

Slight rain fell over the first couple weeks of September, with some pockets in the state not receiving any moisture or not enough to measure.

As of mid-September, sugarbeet harvest was in the pre-pile stage and potatoes were one-fourth dug out.

Soybeans dropping leaves was at 37 percent, well behind the five-year average of 51 percent, according to the USDA.

Corn dough was 92 percent, near the average, while corn dented was 60 percent. Mature was 12 percent.

Sunflower bracts turned yellow was at 50 percent, while bracts turned brown was at 20 percent.

In the northern region of the state in Cavalier County, Bailey Reiser, NDSU Extension agent, said harvest has been in full swing.

Reiser has been driving around the county soil testing for the wheat midge, so she is well aware of how harvest is proceeding. She takes soil samples from the top two inches on certain wheat fields, with the distribution of wheat midge based on unparasitized cocoons found in the soil samples.

According to NDSU, the majority of the soil samples from counties in the state had zero wheat midge cocoons in the soil in 2020 and 2021.

Harvest is progressing well in Cavalier County, as well.

“Our peas and barley are complete and spring wheat harvest is going along steadily,” Reiser said, noting that she has noticed fields of spring wheat in her county that were not yet harvested on Friday, Sept. 9. But by Monday, Sept. 12, the fields had all been cut.

“Crops are coming off easily, without many difficulties,” she said.

Reiser talked to an elevator representative and found at least one canola load that came in at 2,500 pounds, which is an excellent yield.

“Some of the canola still has green in the field and some has turned brown,” Reiser said.

Soybeans are still “pretty green” around the county.

“Some soybeans are wilting, but they are not quite dropping leaves yet,” Reiser said, noting that Cavalier County had a frost advisory the first week in September, but temperatures didn’t get low enough to cause any damage.

Sunflower bracts in the area are beginning to turn yellow, while a few have heads turning down and bracts brown.

In Traill County in the eastern region of the state, Jill Murphy, NDSU Extension agent, said potato harvest is in progress and sugarbeets have gone through pre-pile in the Red River Valley.

“They haven’t started sugarbeet harvest yet as the beet companies need to consider the air temperature to ensure beets are safe to be in the pile,” she said.

Meanwhile, corn and soybeans are moving along toward fall harvest.

“Our corn is in the dough stage and some have kernels in the milk,” Murphy said, noting that soybean stages in the area are varied due to all the different types of maturities they have growing in the county.

According to the North Dakota state climatologist’s office, La Niña is expected to continue to influence the weather over the next few months, with the system gradually decreasing from 86 percent to 60 percent from December 2022 through February 2023. There continues to be equal chances for below normal, normal, or above normal temperatures and precipitation through the month of December across the state.