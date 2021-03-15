‘Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line’ held by Burleigh County SCD

Burleigh County producers – and hundreds more – listened to a packed two-day “Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line” workshop virtually on Feb. 23-24.
Darrell Oswald, Burleigh County district technician and cow/calf operator near Wing, manages the Menoken Farm and spoke on the farm at the workshop.
Oswald also showed photos of the farm, displaying all its natural beauty, and included many snapshots of tour groups.
“We’re going to talk about fostering life at the Menoken Farm. 2020 was a good year, but in 2019, we hosted up to 40-50 groups, and we’re looking forward to getting back to that (in 2021),” Oswald said.
The Menoken Farm, established in 2009, is operated by the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District. It is a combination of natural resource education and systems approach conservation.
Many of the farm’s demonstration projects are not always spotted in current ag models, he pointed out.
“We tend to harvest more sunlight, and we have more plant diversity. We see an increase in carbon capture and of course, pollinators, beneficial insects, wildlife, salinity control, and more,” he said. The numerous soil health practices have improved wind, water and soil erosion. “All these things are sometimes absent in today’s current agricultural model.”
The Burleigh SCD board decided in 2009 to not have insecticides, fungicides or commercial fertilizer to show producers how that could work.
The farm is no-till with high crop diversity and cover crop mixtures.
“Some of the things that you'll see in our cropping system is the full season cover – the cover provides diversity, as we are mimicking nature. We have native range, because we have high diversity. We are maximizing diversity and sunlight,” he said.
Due to the many soil health practices at the farm, the soil structure and water infiltration rates have greatly improved.
“We’re building large pore spaces (in the soil), small pore spaces, and exudates,” he said. “The concept has the potential of implementing cover crops into a low diversity cropping system, which tends to be common nowadays.
Their cover crops, including cereal rye, allow for livestock integration.
“It is also a place to encourage pollinator and beneficial insects, which fosters life,” he said.
Also at the workshop, Mike Grusak, USDA-ARS ag research scientist and director at the Edward T Schaffer Ag Research Center in Fargo, talked to producers about how soils are important to providing plants with nutrition needed for better hay (and human food) quality.
There are factors in both roots and soils that affect crop and forage quality, Grusak pointed out.
“In a broader sense, they fit into this healthy foods, healthy soils, healthy people (and healthy animals) initiative,” he said.
Soils, of course, are important to help the plants grow and prosper and make our feed sources (for livestock) that provide nutrition for animals,” Grusak said. “They are a part of this broader system of the established nutrients that we require for our growth and health.”
The protein, energy, and fiber components make up the dry matter yield that “we think about in terms of what you as producers are providing out in your fields. They really make the bulk of the weight of that crop”.
Those in the nutrition field community also think about the nutrient yields that are coming from that crop or forage production. That includes macronutrients and micronutrients.
“Plants also provide many health-promoting phytochemicals that we believe have benefits for health,” he said.
Many other presentations filled the two-day event, from topics on reducing fertilizer use, inoculants and bioinoculants, healthy soils and feed, growing heifers, the many benefits of diversity and soil health, and more.
Producers enjoyed those talks, especially the panel discussions by farmers from Canada, Iowa, and elsewhere who talked about their soil health journeys.