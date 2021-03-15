‘Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line’ held by Burleigh County SCD

Burleigh County producers – and hundreds more – listened to a packed two-day “Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line” workshop virtually on Feb. 23-24.

Darrell Oswald, Burleigh County district technician and cow/calf operator near Wing, manages the Menoken Farm and spoke on the farm at the workshop.

Oswald also showed photos of the farm, displaying all its natural beauty, and included many snapshots of tour groups.

“We’re going to talk about fostering life at the Menoken Farm. 2020 was a good year, but in 2019, we hosted up to 40-50 groups, and we’re looking forward to getting back to that (in 2021),” Oswald said.

The Menoken Farm, established in 2009, is operated by the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District. It is a combination of natural resource education and systems approach conservation.

Many of the farm’s demonstration projects are not always spotted in current ag models, he pointed out.

“We tend to harvest more sunlight, and we have more plant diversity. We see an increase in carbon capture and of course, pollinators, beneficial insects, wildlife, salinity control, and more,” he said. The numerous soil health practices have improved wind, water and soil erosion. “All these things are sometimes absent in today’s current agricultural model.”

The Burleigh SCD board decided in 2009 to not have insecticides, fungicides or commercial fertilizer to show producers how that could work.

The farm is no-till with high crop diversity and cover crop mixtures.