Let’s face it, the soybean market hasn’t performed the way producers and analysts thought it would following the signing of the Phase One trade deal with China. But it hasn’t been all bad.
“Soybeans have looked like they’ve had a pretty poor performance, but when you look at the month of February, it’s been not that bad of a performance,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “We’re down, but we’re not down as far as we were in wheat or corn.”
One might say that’s searching for the silver lining. Part of the reason soybean’s performance has been “not as bad” is because of USDA’s lower projection estimate for the Ag Outlook Forum that shows stocks are not building in soybeans, according to Martinson.
“I think that was part of it. That helped calm a little bit of the nerves in the soybean market,” he said, noting that in addition, Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of meal and oil, is talking about warm, dry conditions, which may impact yield potential.
“And the fact that (Argentina) suspended exports of meal and oil on the thought that they’re going to increase their export tax for soybeans by 3 percent, that is helping to bring a little bit of demand to the U.S.,” he said. “Our soybean meal market has actually been fairly strong over the last month on the idea that we’re going see demand increase and that’s helped to support the soybeans.”
Martinson also noted that the revenue prices were set in late-February, although the official numbers hadn’t been released as of this interview, but it does look like all three crops – soybeans, corn and wheat – are going to see a little bit of a drop from where they were last year.
“We’re going to see lower guarantees,” he said. “For soybeans, it looks like that guarantee is going to come in close to $9.17 from $9.54. That’s the estimate right now, so I think that might pry some acres away from soybeans, as well, depending on how this spring goes.
“The idea was that a lot of guys were going to look at planting later season crops because they’re cheaper inputs and they save a little money on that aspect,” he continued, adding it gives those producers a little bit more time to get their land in condition.
“This spring is really going to dictate where the acres fall, but even with a large increase in acres coming from USDA, the idea is that demand is going to be there with the Phase One trade deal being signed,” he said.
With the Phase One deal, China is expected to come in and increase their purchasing of U.S. soybeans, which would certainly be helpful, and that’s kind of what the market is betting on, right now.
And, just like in corn, Martinson said it’s likely the market is not going to see the demand for U.S. soybeans until late season. Part of the reason for that is South America is going to start harvesting its crop, although there has been a little delay in the northern part of Brazil because of rains. However, if you take that region out of the equation, Martinson said it looks like it’s going to be a stellar production season for Brazil and they are going to produce a pretty good-sized crop.
“They’re going to be pretty much commanding the attention for the export market until probably May, so the U.S. isn’t likely going to get many sales until that time frame,” he said. “Then we can start to see China in that June-July timeframe coming in and starting to buying product from the U.S., that’s when we can expect to see that increase.”
But that’s a long time from now and a lot can happen. Spring is around the corner and producers are busy making planting decisions and are also concerned about what the weather will be like for planting. There’s also a lot of concern regarding the coronavirus and what impact that is having on the markets.
“A lot is going to depend on where the acres fall in the U.S. and if the coronavirus stigma kind of starts to slow down and we start getting some of these countries back in and buying as demand starts to increase,” he said.
The impact the coronavirus is having on the market is significant. A big concern is that China has not been able to accept a lot of product because their ports have been full. Part of the issue isn’t so much the virus and the effect it’s having on people, it’s the virus and the fact that it is having an effect on the economy because it’s keeping people home, Martinson pointed out, noting that 40 percent of China’s workforce has been absent and that has prevented a lot of activity to take place in the ports.
He noted that in late-February some of those workers were able to get back and they started clearing up some of the backlogs, so now at least some product can start moving again.
“That’s been the biggest thing, just the backlog of work because of absentee workers,” he said.
The coronavirus is not only a world health concern, it is also a very real economic concern and is one reason China has not started making the huge purchases it has promised.
“I know a lot of producers had a lot of March basis fixed contracts, both for soybeans and corn, thinking that the Phase One deal would push this market and that kind of failed. It didn’t transpire as we were hoping it would,” Martinson said.
For now, Martinson suggests that producers be patient with this market.
“It’s going to take a little time to get it back again,” he said. “In spring, we normally do see some sort of a weather rally or premium get back in these markets for some sort of an uncertainty event. So, be patient and wait for a little bit of a rally to happen this spring and that’s when we’d be looking at doing some pricing for old crop or new crop, whichever you have that needs to be moved.
“For corn I’d certainly be a little more aggressive on sales. But for soybeans, I certainly would be making sales, but a little less aggressive,” he concluded.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 2, the March cash price for soybeans was $8.35 and basis was -68 cents under. July 2020 cash price was listed at $8.44 and basis was -68 cents under.