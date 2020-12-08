The wet conditions last fall drug out harvest and made it somewhat difficult to find locations for the 2020 FIRST plots, according to Luke Brendemuhl, manager of the Red River Valley Northland FIRST region. But thanks to completely different conditions this fall allowing harvesting operations to be completed, all of the FIRST (Farmers Independent Research of Seed Technologies) plot information is now available on the website for the region.
“Due to conditions last fall and how tough it was, it made some farmers a little leery to take on extra things,” Brendemuhl said. “We were waterlogged last fall and that carried over into the spring for most of the valley. The tiled fields is where we were able to get our test plots in first and then there was quite a bit of prevent plant. We had a couple of locations near Grand Forks and Blanchard where we had some of the only corn planted in our test plots.”
“FIRST provides third-party independent yield performance testing of all different companies and their different products and genetics,” he continued. “This is good for farmers to see unbiased results, which allows them to make better seed selection.
“In today’s agriculture, profit pushes everything, so if you can make a seed selection that is going to help your return on investment – that’s a big thing,” he added.
Seed companies also like to get this information, according to Brendemuhl, since it keeps pushing innovation, keeps companies honest, and allows them see where they place in relation to other companies.
Once the harvest data is obtained from the field, that information is sent to the data manager, who runs the report and gets the results put it in the harvest spreadsheet. That information is then sent the evening of the day it is harvested and the next morning is up on the website, according to Brendemuhl. Other information is also included, since the managers make several crop inspections during the growing season and make note of such things as diseases, weather conditions and other agronomic signs shown by the growing crop.
“The harvest data is the moisture and weight from a given mini-strip of each individual product that is replicated three times,” he explained. “And that is how the top 30 results from each farmer’s plot is arrived at. We try and get the information out as soon as we can so the farmers can buy seed early for discounts.”
The top 30 results from each plot are placed on the FIRST website, which is public information. They try to place their test plots in different areas within the region, with different soil types, slightly different growing conditions and different farming practices of the farmers taking part in the plots.
The project began in 1997 when 64 corn grain hybrids from 14 seed company sponsors were tested at 12 sites in Illinois. Since then, the program has grown to cover 15 states and now tests corn grain, corn silage and soybean seed products.
“When a test plot is going on it is just one company’s product,” Brendemuhl said. “In forming the concept of FIRST, it was thought to put all of the companies together and not just push one seed company message. Instead, we wanted to let the farmers decide.”
Farmer members assist in test site selection, conduct all production operations and provide all inputs except seed, its planting, and crop harvest. The companies willing to sponsor the FIRST research decide what products to test, where to test them and provide the seed. Only a select group of products are tested.
In 2018, the FIRST website shows that 996 corn products from 75 companies and 686 soybean products from 54 companies were tested.
The average size of the plots in Brendemuhl’s region is 2.5-3.5 acres and is determined by the amount of seed received from the seed company. This size applies to both corn and soybean plots.
The FIRST program is funded by sponsorships from the different seed companies taking part in the plots and it costs nothing for a farmer to take part in the program.
“We send out applications to all the different seed companies and they fill out what products they would like to have tested,” he said. “Farmers do not pay a dime to have a test plot. Anyone interested in hosting a website is encouraged to go on the FIRST website and get ahold of me through the information on the website.”
Right now, the plots are along the Red River Valley, but Brendemuhl said it is possible that area could be expanded to the west.
“We must see interest from the seed companies and the farmers in that area before we expand the program,” he noted.
For more information on the FIRST project or to contact area manager Luke Brendemuhl, go to their website at firstseedtests.com.