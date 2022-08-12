Flea beetle field day offers bio-control solution for producers

Every summer for more than a quarter century, Merlin Leithold, executive secretary of the North Dakota Weed Control Association and Grant County weed control officer, has held a flea beetle field day along the south shore of Lake Tschida at the Boy Scout camp site.

The field day is held in conjunction with Morton County and its weed officer, Cody Schnabel.

At this year’s field day on July 7, tiny orange flea beetles were numerous on the bright yellow leafy spurge noxious weeds that run up and down the hills to the lake.

Landowners brought cloth nets in the shape of a cone to sweep back and forth through the fields of spurge plants, collecting flea beetles to control leafy spurge at their ranches.

The bio-control flea beetles do not feed on crop species or native plants, outside of leafy spurge.

“Flea beetles only eat leafy spurge, nothing else, and leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Leithold said.

What is unusual about the Boy Scout camp site in Grant County is that it is the only site in the state that has been producing flea beetles every year for 26 years.

“Most field days on a site have a duration of five years at the longest, but this site could be considered the longest running field day on the same site in the nation,” he said. “If records were kept, it would probably be a U.S. record.”

Tania Martin, USDA-APHIS plant scientist for North Dakota and South Dakota, said she believes the Boy Scout site is “the most prolific flea beetle site in North Dakota.”

Leithold is not sure why the Boy Scout camp site continues to produce flea beetles long after other sites have to be closed and moved to another leafy spurge area, but he suspects it has something to do with ants. Female flea beetles lay eggs in the spring, and ants are natural predators of the eggs.

“I think there’s just enough ants there to keep the population of flea beetles down to where they don’t completely overtake the leafy spurge at the site,” he said.

Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combatting leafy spurge infestations, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Some 100 landowners and others arrived with cloth bug nets to sweep the fields this summer. It was still wet out from rain the night before, so net sweepers had to wait for the leaves to dry so sweeping could be successful. In addition, wet flea beetles usually do not survive.

“We swept for and collected 545,000 flea beetles at this year’s field day. We put about 3,000 flea beetles in each paper bag and were able to hand out 185 bags for landowners to release on their properties,” he said. “They put the bags in their coolers and took them home to their ranches. It was a good day.”

That number is up from last year, when 73 different landowners swept and collected 491,000 flea beetles in 2021.

In windier years, there have been less flea beetles swept and collected, because the beetles are hunkering close to the ground on windy days.

In total, there have been nearly 8 million beetles given out over the 26 years.

“Keep in mind, there were a couple of sites 20 years ago in the state that probably produced that many in one year, but the site only lasted a couple of years. I’m not looking at the overall numbers as much as I look at the number of years that the site has produced,” Leithold said. That makes it a reliable site for ranchers who need a bio-control agent to rid their acreage of leafy spurge.

At the field day, Dale Berger, a rancher near Glen Ullin, said he was very pleased with how well the flea beetles have eliminated the leafy spurge at this ranch – until recently.

“I had been coming to field days every year starting about 10 years ago and collected beetles. They continued to clean up the leafy spurge until a few years ago when the leafy spurge started growing out of control and I wasn’t coming to pick up more flea beetles,” Berger said. “This year, I am back to get beetles to start controlling it again.”

Leithold said it is “a matter of timing” as to when the actual field day is held every year.

“It goes by sunflower growing degree days. Usually, once it hits like 1,100-1,200, in that area, the flea beetles start emerging. That's when the larvae hatch,” he said. “When I am on site and find out they have emerged, I usually try to set my field date for about 10 days after that.”

The flea beetle eggs hatch and burrow down to the leafy spurge plant’s root system and begin feeding.

“Flea beetles do their activity in the root system. They'll stay in that root system until the ground temperature gets to around 50 degrees. That is a triggering mechanism for the beetles to quit feeding,” Leithold said.

The beetles emerge from the root and hibernate beside it over the winter. In the spring, when the ground temperature hits 50 degrees, the beetles return into the root and then pupate outside the root.

The males emerge first, with the females emerging roughly a week later. When the females emerge, breeding occurs immediately, and within a couple of days, the female beetles start laying eggs from 14-20 days.

“The field day has to be within that range because you want some female flea beetles to still be laying eggs at the new ranch,” Leithold said.

In 1990, USDA-APHIS put the first flea beetles, around 200 beetles, at the Boy Scout camp site, after Leithold discovered the site from a general APHIS map.

No one knew then just how great of a site it would turn out to be.

“The first ranchers back then would only get 250 flea beetles to take home to their own ranch. Now, they get 3,000 beetles,” he said.

Each year, Leithold instructs new sweepers on how to do sweeping and what to do when they bring the flea beetles home to the ranch.

“We teach ranchers how to sweep back and forth with their cloth cone nets to collect flea beetles. As long as you are moving and sweeping, the flea beetles stay in the net,” he said. “We also tell them when they get home to dump some of the beetles on the spurge plants at their ranch every 20 feet or so and keep moving until the beetles are gone.”

Leithold arrives in the morning and sets up the site for the field day, with help from his daughter, Kalyssa. She takes down registration and hands out booklets about flea beetles and leafy spurge.

It is a perfect site for a field day with a covered picnic area to bring some shade to warm June/July days.

A few years ago, Boy Scout officials wanted to build a covered picnic table area at the camp for the boy scouts. When they found out that the area was used for a flea beetle field day, they built it where the county could utilize it for the field day.

“It is really a nice area for a flea beetle field day,” Leithold said.

Near the covered picnic area, Leithold builds a collection area with jars underneath so ranchers can dump the beetles out when their nets are full. Then, they can return to sweeping and gathering more flea beetles.

At the end of the day, Leithold, along with Martin, and other sorters, take out the flea beetles and place them in paper bags with a bit of spurge to feed on and staple the top.

Not all flea beetles are successful at overwintering at their new ranch, and if there are no beetles left in the spring, it could have been due to soil type and/or conditions over the winter, Leithold explained.

The field day is co-hosted by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, USDA-APHIS, Bureau of Reclamation, and the weed boards.

“The North Dakota Department of Ag wanted to keep these flea beetle bio-control field days going for ranchers, so they have kept the funding going after federal funding stopped,” Leithold said.

Leithold has his office in Elgin, where he parks the weed truck.

“Over the years, my weed board has always been pretty proactive when it comes to bio-control like flea beetles,” he said.

Landowners are required to keep noxious weeds like leafy spurge under control, and flea beetles can be one management tool that is not costly.

“Bio-control is another tool in the toolbox, but you may still need chemicals to manage noxious weeds. We are glad to continue helping ranchers control leafy spurge with flea beetles, but it is important they maintain their site,” Leithold said.