FMC talks herbicide management, new sunflower treatment at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – During the Commodity Classic trade show at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on March 10, FMC experts discussed herbicide management tips as well as a new insecticide/fungicide the company is offering to farmers in 2022.

“This year is unique,” said Drake Copeland, FMC technical service manager. “There are a lot of post-emergence chemistries out there that are great for combating and resisting weeds, but there are also a lot of supply issues – just like with everything else this season.”

Copeland says a goal of FMC is to keep farmers driven toward a residual program.

“Before Roundup Ready, guys used residuals,” he said. “It’s kind of getting back to the basics. We want to focus on chemistries that provide control in the soil so that those weeds don’t emerge. If we utilize tools to get to those weeds before they emerge, we’re getting ahead of the game.”

Farmers may feel like they’re out there spraying bare ground, but Copeland pointed out that when at ground level, you’ll see inch-tall weeds out there.

“If you can’t see them from your sprayer cab, you think you’re wasting money, but the reality is, from a resistance standpoint, you’re actually getting more effective control spraying early. That’s what we want to be doing,” he explained.

With input costs for 2022 where they are, Copeland says a big mistake he sees farmers making is trying to save money by spreading inputs further.