Fungicide application in growing season depends on small grain type

If you haven’t raised spring wheat, barley, or oats in a while, there are some good reasons to include them in a crop rotation.

Small grains are planted early and harvested in mid-summer. Prices are excellent for small grains, and soil moisture levels have an opportunity to get recharged because small grains only need about 12-15 inches of moisture from germination to maturity. That benefits heavier water users the next year.

Inputs should include fungicides and fungicide applications.

During the recent University of Minnesota Strategic Farming webinar, small grain specialist Jochum Wiersma was asked about the use of fungicides in small grains.

As with all crop production, best management practices warrant scouting ahead of fungicides applications.

“Fungicides, we know that is a multi-pronged discussion of ‘when’ and it varies a little by what small grain we’re talking about,” Wiersma said. “Scouting is still key here regardless of what your end-use is, because disease can be a problem.”

He gave the following recommendations for small grains:

Oats

Wiersma said fungicides may need to be applied twice during the growing season. The first fungicide application may occur at the flag leaf fully extended stage or Feekes 9. The second fungicide application may be needed at fully headed oats or Feekes 10.5.

“If I see crown rust in the bottom of the oat canopy, I probably want to do an application at flag leaf already,” he said. “If I don’t see any crown rust, I automatically move the application to full-headed oats and use it then.”