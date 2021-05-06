Grand Farm identifies ag problems to solve

HORACE, N.D. – In only a couple of years, the Grand Farm, an agriculture project from Emerging Prairie, is growing in projects and possible solutions for farmers.

In 2017, Kevin and Stacey Bedford initially donated 40 acres of farmland located six miles south of Fargo, N.D., near Horace, to start the Grand Farm Research and Education Initiative.

“Back then, the idea was to create a totally autonomous farm and we brought that idea to a group of stakeholders. The Bedfords were there and gave the land to us,” said William Aderholdt, Grand Farm program manager at Emerging Prairie.

Initially, Grand Farm identified problem areas in agriculture that they hoped to solve.

Those included:

The world population is expected to increase to 10 billion people by 2050 – a 33 percent increase in the population over 30 growing seasons.

“That will be a strain on our producers and our land. Ag technology has a great role to play in that,” Aderholdt said.

There is an ag labor shortage and an aging population, along with a workforce skills gap. Microsoft said there would be 150 million open jobs in software, including ag software and data, unfilled in next five years.

There is a lack of venture capital that could be invested in ag technologies.

With agriculture being a dangerous job at times, safety is an ongoing problem, which is a significant challenge when it comes to growing more food.

With those challenges identified, Grand Farm brought together leaders in ag technology, ag businesses, as well as farmers, and hosted 22 events about the farm and 40 projects on the farm in 2020.