Grand Farm identifies ag problems to solve

HORACE, N.D. – In only a couple of years, the Grand Farm, an agriculture project from Emerging Prairie, is growing in projects and possible solutions for farmers.
In 2017, Kevin and Stacey Bedford initially donated 40 acres of farmland located six miles south of Fargo, N.D., near Horace, to start the Grand Farm Research and Education Initiative.
“Back then, the idea was to create a totally autonomous farm and we brought that idea to a group of stakeholders. The Bedfords were there and gave the land to us,” said William Aderholdt, Grand Farm program manager at Emerging Prairie.
Initially, Grand Farm identified problem areas in agriculture that they hoped to solve.
Those included:
- The world population is expected to increase to 10 billion people by 2050 – a 33 percent increase in the population over 30 growing seasons.
“That will be a strain on our producers and our land. Ag technology has a great role to play in that,” Aderholdt said.
- There is an ag labor shortage and an aging population, along with a workforce skills gap. Microsoft said there would be 150 million open jobs in software, including ag software and data, unfilled in next five years.
- There is a lack of venture capital that could be invested in ag technologies.
- With agriculture being a dangerous job at times, safety is an ongoing problem, which is a significant challenge when it comes to growing more food.
With those challenges identified, Grand Farm brought together leaders in ag technology, ag businesses, as well as farmers, and hosted 22 events about the farm and 40 projects on the farm in 2020.
Microsoft and CHS are two of the main sponsors of the projects that NDSU and other scientists are conducting there.
“When we started, we had the land but no equipment or barns on the farm, so it has taken us awhile to get started,” he said.
Some of those projects at the Grand Farm test site include soil health monitoring, unmanned aerial systems, unmanned ground systems, autonomous vehicles, sensing and identification of plants and precision ag, with five crops, including sunflowers, wheat, soybeans, corn and sugarbeets
“Our programs were limited in 2020 due to COVID,” he said.
Some of the events in 2021 will be the Grand Farm Field Days that will highlight the projects at farm and provide updates on the future development of harvest events, innovation days, and grower roundtables.
“The main idea of the Grand Farm is to bring farmers and ag technology and other companies together to find out what problems farmers are experiencing and how we can solve them,” he said.
At Grand Farm, Aderholdt stressed it was not only about “how do we enable and advance through technology in the Red River Valley and beyond based on our strengths in region,” but about the people behind the technology, including producers.
Aderholdt said they held a conference with ag technologists and farmers to find out what ag tech problems were getting in the way of farming.
“We have had farmer panels and asked them what they liked and didn’t like with ag technology. They gave us candid feedback,” he said.
One of the major things discussed was that the number of ag software systems was becoming overwhelming. There were too many different ones and they didn’t connect with each other. Each company wanted a producer to pay for different software and/or products.
“It is creating this bloat in terms of the amount of systems out there. How can we consolidate these so a producer could log in to one and have everything he needed to farm,” he said.
Aderholdt said a hot phrase was “big data,” and there were billions of data sets out there. The growers they talk to wanted to have just three or four major sites and they didn’t want to have to pay for everything.
“If new systems take too much time, growers don’t want to work with it,” he said.
Aderholdt didn’t grow up in agriculture, but he became interested in it as a career in 2010 at Montana State University.
“A lot of programs at MSU are focused on agriculture and rural communities, and in 2010, I worked on a farm in Terry, Mont., where I loved everything about it,” he said. “I knew I wanted to work in agriculture in some way. I didn’t think it would be the Grand Farm, but I really like it.”
If producers want to know more about Grand Farm, they can access https://grandfarm.com.