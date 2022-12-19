Green tackles difficult pests in growing wheat

Andrew Green, NDSU spring wheat breeder, has been tackling some difficult problems farmers face when growing wheat, including diseases or pests that can limit yields.

“Wheat is still an important part of a lot of rotations in the Red River Valley. In the areas that have sugarbeet production, it's an important crop for them,” Green said.

Bacterial leaf streak (BLS) was found in North Dakota wheat fields this summer, especially in the eastern regions of the state. In susceptible varieties, BLS may lead to yield loss ranging from 40-60 percent.

“We routinely see BLS, but we got pretty lucky this year. The number of places where we saw the bacteria initially infect the plants was very high. While it was very prevalent, the timing of rain was such that the plants were able to grow and the bacteria didn't spread as much as it could have,” Green said.

BLS is very dependent on humidity, and it travels on water.

“Once it’s present on the leaf or in the field and then you get that rain splash, that’s when you can see the disease movement,” he said. In drier climates with less dew, such as in the western regions of the state, the disease may not be as prevalent.

The NDSU spring wheat breeding program has been putting significant effort into discovering resistant lines.

“We’re seeing the variety resistance is very dependent on the crop timing, such as heading and flowering,” he said

Because of that, Green is getting ratings at various stages throughout the life cycle of all the lines. With the ratings, he will be able to assess how susceptible the lines are.

“Most of the wheat lines in North Dakota are actually reasonably susceptible to BLS. Total resistance is very hard to get,” he said.

With ratings from 1-9, a rating of 1 would be the least susceptible.

“Some of the better performing lines on our 1-9 scale are only in the 2 category. They kind of appear to restrict the expansion of the bacteria, but they don't resist the infection completely,” Green said.

Green has also been focusing on Fusarium head blight (FHB) resistance in spring wheat, using nurseries that “mist” the infection on wheat lines. They conduct visual ratings and inspect how damaged the kernels become with the disease.

“We have so much FHB pressure. Without question, it is our number one disease,” he said.

NDSU’s first crosses for FHB resistance in the North Dakota program were made in the 1980s before it was “even really a widespread problem,” he said.

All NDSU wheat lines, in order to be released, have to have at least moderate resistance to FHB.

“We’ve been working very intensively on it for a long time and will continue to do so,” Green said.

New from the NDSU spring wheat program this year is the wheat quality index.

“We’ve put this index together as a way to show farmers how to prioritize traits, which are important for buyers and end-users,” Green said. “It is a weighted index, including traits like loaf volume, absorption rate, and some of the farinograph traits that are very important to spring wheat buyers to boil it all down into one value showing the relative quality performance of the line in the trial.”

Producers and end-users can see at a glance the wheat quality data that has important baking and milling qualities.

The index aggregates all of the quality data that the Wheat Quality Lab has produced in cooperation with research and Extension agronomists across the state. They collect the data from the same variety trial. The number is a rank from one to however many varieties are in the trial.

“It assigns relative levels of importance to some of the most critical traits that we have data on to make it easier for folks selecting varieties to be able to weigh through all of that data in a simple value,” he said.

Green evaluates the spring wheat experimental lines to see which lines could be evaluated for release by the Variety Release Committee in January.

The newest release from the program is a spring wheat called ND Heron, because it is a bird associated with water and the wheat variety is known for high water absorption.

“In the trials west of Highway 83, it tended to do pretty well,” he said. “End-users wanted it for water absorption in some of their mixes.”

The primary area of adaptation is in central to western North Dakota.

“ND Heron has good kernel characteristics. The protein in the test sites have always been good and it is particularly early in maturity,” Green said.

Green said the variety will have value to producers who are looking to get an earlier-maturing variety in their mix to try to spread out operations during field season.

“Also, if you’re faced with a particularly late planting season, the variety could be of use because it tends to avoid some late-season stresses and finishes fast,” he said.

There are other experimentals that Green could send to the committee, but he is still evaluating them. In the east, farmers are wanting new releases that have high yield and quality, along with increased resistance to diseases.