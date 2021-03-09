Growers urged to watch for adult canola flower midge

A tough-to-spot insect threat, the adult canola flower midge, is going to be something canola growers in the northern region of the state are going to need to keep an eye out for this year, according to Janet Knodel, Extension entomologist at North Dakota State University.

“Farmers and scouts are not likely to notice them in the field due to their cryptic color and small size,” Knodel said. “The adult canola flower midge is a small, nondescript brown fly that is less than 2 millimeters long.”

Since it’s so tough to see, growers will need to rely on the number of canola flower midge that are collected in pheromone lures to determine if they are a problem, Knodel noted. These insects were collected in some northern North Dakota fields in 2020 and have been found to be widespread in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada.

At the conclusion of last year’s trapping season, six of the 10 trap sites that had been set up were positive for the canola flower midge and these traps were located in five counties – Bottineau, Cavalier, Pembina, Towner and Walsh. The Langdon Research Extension Center in Cavalier County had the highest number of canola flower midge trapped, with a total of 344 midge captured.

The Northern Canola Growers Association is also taking part in the program to monitor the spread of canola flower midge in the state, according to Barry Coleman, the group’s executive director.

“We are putting more funds into expanding the number of sites we will be monitoring this year, but there is research underway both here and in Canada to see what kind of control measurers we can come up with,” Coleman said.