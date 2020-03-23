SAN ANTONIO – Brandon Walter, U.S. product manager for corn herbicides with Corteva Agriscience, discussed operating under a “program approach” and making sure farmers have a plan in place for the coming year in terms of dealing with weeds in their fields.
“When you think about 2019, it was a tough year across the U.S., and a lot of people had a hard time getting into the field to plant and a hard time getting in there to spray,” Walter said live from Corteva Agriscience’s booth at Commodity Classic on Thursday, Feb. 27. “One of the key focuses we have here at Corteva Agriscience for the 2020 growing season is to make sure farmers have a plan in place, as well as a backup plan in case the inevitable happens and things change.”
According to Walter, every plan should start with a strong pre-emerge herbicide upfront and then coming back with a post-emerge product. In the Corteva Agriscience portfolio, that might be a SureStart II down followed by a Resicore product after emergence.
SureStart II is a great product because of the flexibility it offers. Growers can spray their corn from pre-plant to early post-emergence, helping overcome any unforeseen issues. It’s also proven to perform, protecting yield potential by providing dependable control of more than 60 broadleaf weeds and grasses, including marestail; common and giant ragweed; waterhemp; pigweed; and glyphosate-, triazine- and ALS-resistant weeds. The product’s three non-glyphosate modes of action help control weeds in three ways, giving corn the clean start it needs.
Resicore corn herbicide gives farmers power over weeds deep into the growing season. With strong residual control and versatile application timing, Resicore controls more than 75 high-anxiety broadleaf weeds and grasses, including waterhemp, marestail and Palmer amaranth. As farmers continue to fight herbicide-resistant weeds, Resicore brings together three modes of action and a wide rate range to fit a variety of agronomic programs, including pre-emergence, post-emergence or split application.
“One step is how we use a pre- and post-emerge, but then it’s also about using multiple modes of action,” Walter said. “How do we go out and make sure we are getting activity, not only from a contact standpoint with our herbicides, but also with residuals?”
According to Walter, overlapping residuals is an important part of utilizing pre- and post-emerge products.
“If I go out and put a pre-emerge herbicide out, I probably will want to be coming back 21-28 days later with a post application with additional residual activity,” he said. “That way we can not only fight weed resistance, but we can continue to keep those fields clean to achieve ultimate yield potential for the crop.”
2019 was a cool wet year for corn farmers in the Northern Plains, to the point where some corn was never able to dry down, forcing some farmers to leave corn in the fields over the winter to dry.
“If there’s already activity this spring, if you’re in there harvesting, you may have some weeds growing up, so maybe something to consider is putting in a burndown first before coming back again with your pre-emerge and post-emerge,” Walter explained.
Walter says the key thing is to make sure your products are flexible when it comes to application.
“In our portfolio we have some products that are pre-emerge all the way to 11-inch corn. Other products we have can used up to V5 or V6 corn, so if you have issues getting into the field, the key is that you have flexibility with products from a timing standpoint,” he concluded.
