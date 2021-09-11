Have clear goals for 2021-22 cover crops before planting

Some people have a knack for successfully growing profitable cover crops, anywhere, under any conditions. For others, successfully planting cover crops in drought conditions may be difficult to achieve.

To increase the potential for success, farmers might ask themselves what their goals are for planting cover crops. Reduction of wind and water erosion, additional livestock feed, or better soil health and water retention are common reasons for planting a cover crop.

But there are so many questions to answer. Will there be enough moisture for germination? What temperatures will we have? Will we be able to terminate the cover crop properly to maximize crop production? Will there be an economic return from growing cover crops?

These topics were discussed by the University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension crops team during the final “Strategic Farming: Field Notes” podcast held live on Aug. 25.

The Extension educators included: Troy Salzer, Jared Goplen, Ryan Miller and Liz Stahl, as well as Anna Cates, Minnesota State Soil Health specialist.

Once we’ve picked our goals for cover crops, here are some things to consider:

Reduction of wind and water erosion

During the 2020-21 open winter, wind blew away topsoil in many regions.

For farmers who want to reduce wind erosion, planting an inexpensive cover crop could help.

Winter rye seems to have a slight advantage over winter wheat or triticale, said the educators. The former is a little cheaper than the latter two choices.