Heat stress, very little moisture, affecting crops

Several days of high temperatures in a row during mid- to late July have impacted crops across the state, with heat stress the number one problem producers and elevators are concerned about.
Hot days are rapidly turning crops such as spring wheat, which was 41 percent turning color compared to the average of 34 percent, as of July 21.
Half of the soybean crop across the state is blooming, with some filling pods. Only 20 percent is in good-to-excellent condition due to the heat.
Corn is faring slightly better with 29 percent rated good-to-excellent, with tasseling beginning in some regions.
Rain has been mostly lacking over the past two weeks except in a couple of areas. Where heat stress has combined with the lack of timely moisture, yields are likely to be down or non-existent, according to Extension agents across North Dakota.
Randy Grueneich, NDSU Extension agent in Barnes County, said the intense heat ranging from the high 90s to 100 degrees, has affected the corn and soybeans.
Barnes County has received only “spotty showers” that haven’t had much for moisture.
“Corn and soybeans have taken a turn for the worse with the high temperatures and there is a lot of concern here about heat stress,” Grueneich said.
Corn is tasseling, but some leaves are curling inward.
Grueneich pointed out the pollination stage is an important time for yield and stress from too much heat can impact yields.
“If you have stress during pollination, you can lose about 6 percent of your yield per day,” he said.
Soybeans are beginning to flower.
“Some of our soybeans are short and we are starting to see leaves drooping with the short moisture,” he said.
For Barnes County, if fields receive timely moisture, there would still be a crop, Grueneich said.
“We’ll have to see what happens. If we get rain, we’ll have some corn and some beans. But we certainly aren’t going to have normal yields, and the way the forecast looks, we are going to be much below normal,” he added.
Dan Folske, NDSU Extension agent in Burke County, said crops and hay were a “mixed bag” in his area. They started the season in April with 8-12 inches of wet snow, which helped crops germinate and have a good start.
Since then, scattered showers have helped many Burke County producers maintain good crops. However, moisture in fields was variable, so some fields have uneven growth.
“We’ve been fortunate here in Burke County with early moisture to get crops off to a good start,” Folske said. “We have had scattered showers since then, so we’ve got some poor crops, but we’ve also got some good crops.”
This summer, showers have continued to be “hit and miss” depending on the fields and within fields, as well.
“Some guys have missed some rain that they needed, and other guys have had good rain,” he said.
Both crop and hay fields have mixed results this summer depending on which fields got rain.
“There are some peas that look excellent, and there are peas a half mile from there that look to be mediocre, but in general, a mediocre crop is going to be better than most of the rest of the state,” he said.
Canola is flowering across the county.
“Some of the canola looks pretty spotty because of emergence problems,” he said. “Some fields have three or four crops in the same field. When they planted, some of it came and when they had the next shower, some more of it came and so on.”
With moisture, temperatures have not been the intense heat that elsewhere in the state has experienced.
“When Bismarck, Dickinson, and Williston have been in the high 90s, we have been in the upper 80s. But we have had high humidity, and with that, it has been tough to get hay to cure,” Folske said.
In Dickey County in the southeastern region of the state, Breanna Kiser said they finally received some good precipitation. The area had been short on moisture, with very light showers.
“We got a nice shot of rain around the Ellendale, area – 1.25 inches on Friday (July 16), but some other areas of the state didn’t receive rain,” Kiser said. “However, the crops are looking green, growing well and healthy, especially in the Oakes area, where crops are under pivots.”
Corn is tasseling, potatoes are blooming, and the spring wheat is turning across Dickey County.
In the county, Four Star Ag raises onions and packages them, and the onions are growing well.
However, some soybean and corn fields are a “little stunted on growth,” from not receiving adequate moisture.
“There is not an even growth up and down the topography of the plant,” she said.
With insects across the state, grasshoppers are increasing, with more adults being present due to intense heat.
In addition, corn and soybeans are being affected by adult red-headed flea beetles, causing defoliation.
Across the state, barley is heading, with 11 percent in good-to-excellent condition, and peas are in full bloom, with 25 percent in good-to-excellent condition.
Sunflowers are 24 percent good-to-excellent. Oats are heading and in 18 percent good-to-excellent condition.
Regarding pastures, many in the western region of the state are a mix of green and brown pastures.
Pasture conditions are 43 percent very poor, with some relief from moisture received a couple weeks prior. Stock water supplies rated 40 percent very short, 38 percent short, and 22 percent adequate.
Folske said a rain event during June covered Burke County with 3-7 inches of rain, which helped “freshen up” water sources.
“That brought some runoff into the creeks which freshened up the livestock water, which was very helpful. It was a lifesaver for our livestock,” he said.
Grueneich said the intense heat and lack of rain in Barnes County has not helped livestock producers.
“We’re bone dry,” he said. “There is no regrowth on the pastures at all. The pastures are chewed down. We’re trying to find places for them to get feed, and they are hoping to get to harvest and be able to kick the pairs out on crop aftermath.
“It is pretty dire here,” Grueneich concluded.