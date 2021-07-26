Heat stress, very little moisture, affecting crops

Several days of high temperatures in a row during mid- to late July have impacted crops across the state, with heat stress the number one problem producers and elevators are concerned about.

Hot days are rapidly turning crops such as spring wheat, which was 41 percent turning color compared to the average of 34 percent, as of July 21.

Half of the soybean crop across the state is blooming, with some filling pods. Only 20 percent is in good-to-excellent condition due to the heat.

Corn is faring slightly better with 29 percent rated good-to-excellent, with tasseling beginning in some regions.

Rain has been mostly lacking over the past two weeks except in a couple of areas. Where heat stress has combined with the lack of timely moisture, yields are likely to be down or non-existent, according to Extension agents across North Dakota.

Randy Grueneich, NDSU Extension agent in Barnes County, said the intense heat ranging from the high 90s to 100 degrees, has affected the corn and soybeans.

Barnes County has received only “spotty showers” that haven’t had much for moisture.

“Corn and soybeans have taken a turn for the worse with the high temperatures and there is a lot of concern here about heat stress,” Grueneich said.

Corn is tasseling, but some leaves are curling inward.

Grueneich pointed out the pollination stage is an important time for yield and stress from too much heat can impact yields.

“If you have stress during pollination, you can lose about 6 percent of your yield per day,” he said.