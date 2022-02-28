Hemp can be fun to grow, but rules and regulations must be followed

Growing hemp offers lots of opportunities, but its potential to produce a controlled substance is keeping a lid on development.
Hemp is legally defined as testing at or less than 0.3 percent total THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.
In Minnesota, every hemp grower and/or processor must be licensed annually. The license cost can range from $400 to a couple thousand dollars depending on the size and scope of the operation. There are also inspections and tests to make certain THC levels remain at or below the threshold.
“Whether you agree with that or not, there are a lot of regulations that need to be followed, and we are trying to keep them as condensed and concise as possible,” said Anthony Cortilet, with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
The MDA recently held a 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum webinar that focused on hemp licensing requirements, new inspection requirements for hemp processors, and opportunities in hemp production.
Hemp was first grown in Minnesota in 2016, with six licensed growers who planted 38 acres of hemp outdoors. By 2019, the state had 353 licensed growers, 49 licensed processors, 7,353 acres of hemp grown outdoors, and 403,304 square feet of hemp grown indoors.
Since 2019, the interest in hemp has possibly waned.
In 2021, Minnesota had 178 licensed growers (down 175 from 2019), 77 licensed processors (up 28 from 2019), 2,830 acres planted outdoors (down 4,523 acres from 2019), and 318,713 square feet planted indoors (down 84,591 square feet from 2019).
In 2021, Minnesota also had 170 licenses issued to growers who also possessed a processors license.
“Last year’s drought impacted most Minnesota farmers, including hemp growers,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Peterson. About 5 percent of hemp acres grown in 2021 were lost due to drought and disease.
“We do feel a drought relief package is necessary in the Legislative session, and we are working with legislators to get that passed early to get assistance out there to those who need it,” he added.
Minnesota production was also lower in 2021 than previous years, added Katy Mutschler, MDA Hemp Program coordinator. Average yields were 567 pounds per acre for grain, 1 ton of fiber per acre, 273 pounds per acre of CBD flowers, and 611 pounds per acre of CBD biomass.
Although hemp production was lower, Minnesota’s 2021 production put it in third place across the U.S., behind first place Colorado and second place Montana.
“There are exciting things happening with the hemp industry, so we continue to see investments in processing and marketing across the state,” Mutschler said.
After several years of rigorous THC testing in growers’ fields, Minnesota will begin conducting inspections of raw hemp processing facilities.
“We are hoping to use the next two years to learn more about the processor operations, and how regulations play a role to benefit the industry,” Cortilet said. “Our goal is to develop a process that provides the hemp industry with a regulatory framework that meets the state law and creates equitable opportunities among licensees.”
As of Feb. 8, the MDA had received 141 license applications for growing or processing hemp. Of these, 37 applicants are new. The application deadline is April 30, 2022.
In 2021, about 12 percent of all samples failed the initial THC test, and growers had to destroy their hemp plants or remediate their harvested hemp to reduce the THC level with various approved practices.
The MDA wants to work with growers, said Denise Thiede, MDA Seed, Weed, Hemp, and Biotechnology Manager. There were 17 attempts to remediate product in 2021, and of those attempts, 65 percent were successful in eventually testing below 0.3 percent THC.
Thiede said there were no THC failures in the first three years of the program – 2016, 2017, or 2018 – when hemp varieties were focused on seed, grain, and fiber.
“A big reason was the seed coming in – to produce grain – was certified seed coming from an international market, seed certified through Canada…or agencies involved in seed certification,” she said. “The seed program was good for maintaining genetic purity. One part for maintaining genetic purity was making sure the THC was below 0.3 percent.”
Thiede said that changed when growers switched to growing uncertified CBD hemp varieties.
“As soon as they shifted to higher CBD production, that’s when we started to see a higher failure rate,” she said. “We had 10-13 percent failure rate, and this is mostly due to the influx of a lot of these varieties that were not well-tested and stabilized.”
During the webinar, dozens of questions were raised about the number of rules and regulations in the hemp industry. Many people added they knew that the MDA was working diligently with hemp growers.
Cortilet said the regulations that Minnesota follows are tied to laws they must follow from the federal level, and the state hemp program is audited by USDA.
“We’re not the only state with lots of rules and regulations,” Cortilet said. “Every state’s farmers are faced with the same frustrations that all of you have. We are trying to work through the early developments of a new crop and try to figure this out.
“This new crop happens to have a lot of regulation tied to it, because a THC level above 0.3 percent is still considered a controlled substance, whether we
