Hemp can be fun to grow, but rules and regulations must be followed

Growing hemp offers lots of opportunities, but its potential to produce a controlled substance is keeping a lid on development.

Hemp is legally defined as testing at or less than 0.3 percent total THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

In Minnesota, every hemp grower and/or processor must be licensed annually. The license cost can range from $400 to a couple thousand dollars depending on the size and scope of the operation. There are also inspections and tests to make certain THC levels remain at or below the threshold.

“Whether you agree with that or not, there are a lot of regulations that need to be followed, and we are trying to keep them as condensed and concise as possible,” said Anthony Cortilet, with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

The MDA recently held a 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum webinar that focused on hemp licensing requirements, new inspection requirements for hemp processors, and opportunities in hemp production.

Hemp was first grown in Minnesota in 2016, with six licensed growers who planted 38 acres of hemp outdoors. By 2019, the state had 353 licensed growers, 49 licensed processors, 7,353 acres of hemp grown outdoors, and 403,304 square feet of hemp grown indoors.

Since 2019, the interest in hemp has possibly waned.

In 2021, Minnesota had 178 licensed growers (down 175 from 2019), 77 licensed processors (up 28 from 2019), 2,830 acres planted outdoors (down 4,523 acres from 2019), and 318,713 square feet planted indoors (down 84,591 square feet from 2019).