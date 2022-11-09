Hylio improves on ‘flying tractors’ with the AgroDrone

Hylio continues to develop its “flying tractors,” and has worked at making its crop spraying drone, called the AgroDrone, easier to operate, more efficient, and less expensive than a row crop sprayer or plane.

“Everyone calls our AgroDrones ‘flying tractors,’ but they are actually crop spraying drone precision ag systems that are easy to use and reliable and so much more efficient than the traditional way of spraying crops,” said Arthur Erickson, CEO and co-founder of Hylio.

The company, which has been in operation since 2015, sells its drones across the country. The AgroDrone comes in several models. Its smallest drone, AG-110, can carry 2.6 gallons, while 8 gallons of liquid can be carried on its largest capacity drone, the AG-130.

Hylio took notice that there were several systemic inefficiencies with crop spraying and changed that with the AgroDrone, making it the crop spraying precision ag drone of the future.

It can be controlled with a phone, tablet or computer, and has built-in ease of use, according to Erickson.

Using an AgroDrone to spray herbicide or fungicide on a field could save money over a row crop sprayer, which has to be tall enough with narrow wheels to avoid damaging the crop growing in the field.

“If you bought three of our drones, which you would want to operate together in a fleet formation with one operator, they can cover the same amount of ground as a high-boom, high-clearance sprayer,” Erickson said. “But our three drones would cost you a third of the price of a high-clearance sprayer. It is just as efficient and even more so, because you can adjust the height of the drone to fly right over the crop and be more precise.”

Farmers also need to spend money on maintenance and repairs for their high-clearance sprayer.

“Both the initial capital cost and the operation and maintenance cost of the AgroDrone is a lot cheaper,” he said.

Hylio took note that farmers wanted more accuracy with spraying. They built in accuracy and efficiency in their AgroDrones.

“With your fungicides and herbicides, you could either spot spray or just blanket spray with even less chemical and less liquid than you would normally spray using a traditional ground sprayer or an airplane or helicopter,” Erickson said.

Farmers also run into the problem of booking a helicopter or plane. Sometimes a county will rent one and farmers have to wait in line for their turn. Other times the window for spraying has closed before they can get their crop sprayed.

“The pilot might not come over to your place for 2-3 weeks, and by then fungus has already taken 30 bushels per acre from you,” he said.

Additionally, Erickson said there are only about 2,000 manned aviation crop dusters operating in the U.S. currently, so booking gets more difficult by the day.

While helicopter spraying is unusual in the Northern Plains, it is being done more and more in row crop states and Erickson said it can be very expensive.

“It is much cheaper and you are able to be more strategic with your crop input when using our crop spraying drones,” he said. “In most cases, when farmers use traditional crop spraying methods such as helicopter or plane, up 90 percent of the fertilizer or pesticides miss their intended targets or escape into the atmosphere.”

Drones also have a finer mist than most airplanes can spray from the sky.

“Drones spread a much finer consistency of spray versus tractors and airplanes. The drone spray are much finer droplets, somewhat like a mist or fog,” he said.

One advantage is the farmer could spray on a windier day, where the winds are around 15-16 miles per hour, than an airplane could spray on. With a regular sprayer, a farmer would not want to go beyond a wind of 10 miles per hour.

“You'd normally be worried about drift on a windy day if you were spraying out of a ground rig. You'd be worried about drift because the particles are so small the wind would take them away,” Erickson said. “But the secret to our drones is that the down wash from the propellers, the ear pad of the drone, pushes all this mist straight down at the crops. So you’re getting a really fine mist that’s able to penetrate chemically and spread really well over the entire plant, and you’re pushing it straight down where it needs to go.”

Hylio has videos on YouTube where farmers can see the spray come down “like a vortex that’s pushing everything straight down.”

Another reason to use a Hylio AgroDrone is mud. There are a lot of muddy days when farmers don’t want to take their sprayer out into the fields.

“We hear this story a lot. Farmers have heavy rain for a few days and after, there is high humidity. You are getting a lot of fungus pressure at that time because it is so wet and humid,” he said. “It is a double-whammy because you can’t get the sprayer out there to protect your crop until the ground dries up. With our drone, you can go out there when it is still wet, right after it rains, and apply fungicide and protect your crop before the disease really gets bad.”

The AgroDrone can be used for applying insecticide or spot fertilizer as a side dressing. There is also a dry spreader attachment, if the farmer prefers dry fertilizer.

“Toward the end of soybean or corn growing, farmers want to put on a side dressing of fertilizer. The AgroDrone does that very efficiently,” Erickson said.

When using herbicides, a lot of times a farmer just has a flush of weeds in the middle of his field.

“The AgroDrone can go out and spot spray the weeds and you don’t have to spray the whole field,” he concluded.