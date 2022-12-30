Increased summer precipitation expected in 2023

A mid-December winter storm left North Dakotans with nowhere to go as schools and interstates closed due to a mix of snow and ice blasting the state.

As many were out with their shovels and plows clearing the way in their driveways and streets, digging out of an early winter storm could lead to thoughts of a snow-packed winter, but according to Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, average precipitation is still expected this winter for the most part.

“All summer and fall I thought the winter would be pretty close to average for precipitation, barring one big gargantuan storm. Well, guess what? We got a big gargantuan storm. Many areas got a third to half of their average winter precipitation in just the last two days, which of course skews the stats,” Ritchison said on Dec. 14. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of the winter is pretty average, but likely finishes above average.”

Ritchison said the precipitation from these storms mostly ends up in the rivers, streams, and ponds instead of penetrating the soil much, so he believes come springtime and planting season that many areas will still be in need of moisture.

“I think the spring might disappoint in terms of moisture this year, but I think once we get into summer, it won’t disappoint,” he said. “I think the moisture will come and 2023 won’t be as dry as the last couple of summers have been – closer to average and maybe a smidge above depending on a thunderstorm or two – but I’m optimistic that 2023 will break this couple-year stretch we’ve had of not getting much rain during the summertime.”

Ritchison’s predictions are based on his analog packages, which look at past scenarios that are very similar to what’s happening right now.

“An example would be El Niño and La Niña, but that’s just one factor,” he said. “Too often people say, ‘Well, because there’s a La Niña, this is what’s going to happen. That’s never true and it’s way too simplistic. There’s usually multiple things going on in any given scenario.”

According to Ritchison, an El Niño or La Niña is a reasonably small percentage of the reason things are happening.

“I go back in time and if I look a scenario like next summer, I’ll see five years in the past and if during four of those five years a certain weather pattern developed that was similar, why wouldn’t it happen this time? That was the basis of the last two years when I said the summers would be dry, and we were dry across the vast majority of the area. That’s how I do it,” he explained.

These scenarios lead him to believe that 2023 will break the pattern a bit and lead to more moisture during the summer.

“You always have to tag summer forecasts with location because some areas tend to get more thunderstorms than others, even during dry summers, but more areas than not should have better summer precipitation compared to the last two years,” he said.

While Ritchison believes this summer will bring more precipitation, that may not necessarily be the case for 2024 and 2025.

“For 20 years I’ve been telling people the 2020s will be drier than average and I still believe that 20 years after saying it the first time,” he said. “Not every year is drier than average.”

He noted that from the 1990s through about 2019, we’ve been in a “wet cycle,” and now we’re trending towards more of a historic average as far as precipitation, which will give people the illusion that summers are drier.

“What your grandfather considered dry and what you consider dry are two different things because you got used to having more moisture,” he said. “Devils Lake has filled up and overflowed into the Sheyenne River in the last 1,000 years. Devils Lake has also gone dry in the last 1,000 years. We live in a very dynamic climate here with big swings one way or another. I think the pendulum is swinging to the dry side again, but that doesn’t mean every year is going to be dry.”