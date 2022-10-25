Intercropping doesn’t take expensive equipment

With small grain harvest mostly finished across the state, those who practiced mixed grain intercropping may now be looking at separating the two crops to earn two paychecks.

“Being able to separate both crops successfully is key to intercropping,” said Justin Jacobs, NDSU research specialist, who spoke at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center’s Soil Health Workshop at the ranch south of Manning, N.D. “If you can’t separate the two component crops, then you really have no purpose of even really trying to grow the two of them together. You might as well grow a monoculture crop.”

The intercropped field was an oat/barley mixture. They did try to plant an intercrop of chickpea/flax and a pea/canola field, which would be more similar to what producers would intercrop on their farms.

“The intercrops, which were planted the second week of June, didn’t really turn out because we had lacked rain at the ranch after July,” Jacobs said.

Before the crops are separated, farmers will harvest the two crops at the same time in a mixed grain system.

“It takes a little more fiddling around with the combine than if you were to go out and start combining your wheat field. You need to be very aware of where your fan settings are and where your cylinder settings are,” Jacobs said.

The cylinder speed on the combine needs to be slowed down, just as farmers do when they harvest a crop like peas. However, when the cylinder speed is slowed down, there is a risk of not being able to thrash out some other crops, such as canola or flax, if those were intercropped.

“Anyone who has harvested peas knows you have to slow your cylinder speed way down. So you have to find that point where you are not cracking and splitting your peas, but you are still thrashing out the pods from either the canola or the flax,” he said.

Jacobs said with a chickpea/flax, a pea/canola, or a pea/flax intercropping system, the addition of that cycling through the cylinder actually acts like a “bunch of ball bearings” and provides an additional crush point to further thrash out some of those tougher pods.

If producers were to harvest straight flax or straight canola, they would already have their fan settings low.

“You’re almost using your cylinder settings for your more fragile crops and your fan settings for your smaller, lighter crops,” he said. “It takes a lot of playing around (with your settings), and when you mess around with the fan settings, you do end up with a trashier sample.”

When growing and harvesting an intercrop, the two crops “don’t look the prettiest” either in the field or in the hopper.

But there is a wealth of benefits with intercropping.

Producers have two choices with cleaning the two crops to separate them. After the crops are in the combine, they can be augured into the truck or cleaned right off the truck before they go into the bin – or they can be stored in the bin and cleaned later.

“I’ve had success storing it in the bin and cleaning it later, and I know others who have had success with storing it,” he said.

When it comes to cleaning the crops, there are several components that farmers will need.

“You will need another truck on hand or multiple augers running in multiple directions. That can be kind of chaotic,” he said.

Jacobs showed a photo of when he was doing a Kwik-Kleen on his own intercropped crops – a system that took up his entire yard in order to get good separation of the crops.

There are several options to separating the two crops, some more affordable than others, and other options that are fairly simple.

“Some machines and components that are used for separation aren’t necessarily being marketed for separating crops. Instead, the machines were built a while ago and were marketed for cleaning crops,” he said.

Another photo he showed was of a rotary screen, which many farmers already have. Jacobs pointed out many of these rotary screens may be just “sitting in the tree row collecting dust,” because they were used in the past for separating out some smaller grass seeds, like foxtail from the wheat seed.

“They were very efficient at being able to do that,” he said.

There are also some auger systems that were built with a screen put directly into the auger.

“You could do the same sort of thing on your farm” he said. “Now we are just taking some of that equipment that was used for a different purpose earlier on in its life and using it for the purpose of separation.”

While some of the older equipment will take modifications, others can be used right away without a lot of modification at all.

Jacobs brought some tubes from his farm, which could be used for a Kwik-Kleen system.

“A Kwik-Kleen system utilizes either five or seven tubes. When they are slipped into the machine, there’s an auger that runs the length of that tube,” he said.

As the seed travels the length of the tube, the smaller material falls through the perforation, while the larger seed travels out the front end of the machine.

Jacobs also showed a tube with 4/64-inch sized holes that are used with the Kwik-Kleen system that he had custom built by the manufacturer for cleaning canola and flax.

“I use this to clean out any of the grass seed that I might have in my flax or canola after I get an initial separation,” Jacobs said.

One of the key points with either a Kwik-Kleen or rotary screen system is it allows only one form of separation at a time.

“So you’re going to have to accept that there’s going to probably be a little more trash in either one of your samples,” he said. “If you have some more straw or chaff that ended up in your combine hopper, it’s going to probably go off with your peas since it is a little bit larger.”

In 2017, in northwestern North Dakota, farmers growing durum ended up with DON (vomitoxin) due to Fusarium head blight that infected a lot of the crop.

Many farmers purchased a large-scale cleaner, and they brought that onto their farm to try and clean out some of the DON-contaminated seed.

“Little did they know they also brought one way of doing some form of separation into their operation,” Jacobs said.

Large-scale cleaners actually have some form of air separation, as well as shaker tables or something similar to a screen, and can be the best source of being able to clean both crops at once and get it all separated.

“I always point out that you don’t have to have hundreds of thousands of dollars put into a cleaning machine in order to do separation of an intercrop. A Kwik-Kleen machine runs right around $10,000,” he said. “I found one at an auction one time for $150.”

Jacobs said 2022 was his fifth year of intercropping. He grew a pea/canola field his second year in 2019.

“The first year that we tried peas and canola together, we had an issue where the canola completely shattered out and the peas were flattened. So our first year was not a very good judge,” he said.

Jacobs grew peas and canola as a second attempt in 2020.

“Based on some of the research that I have done at work, I decided that I could try and get away with a little less nitrogen (60 pounds) and still grow a fairly decent crop,” he said. “I planted a little more than four pounds of canola per acre and I only planted 60 pounds of peas. At the end of the year, I harvested a 25-bushel canola crop with a 16-bushel pea crop.”

Jacobs’ neighbor planted a monoculture canola crop, putting on the full rate of 120 pounds of nitrogen.

“He was only growing a 30-35-bushel canola crop. So I traded 5-10 bushels of canola for an additional 16 bushels of peas. So yes, it takes some time, and it takes some effort, but it is worth it,” he said.

Jacobs pointed out his end goal with intercropping was to add diversity to his soil and reduce his input costs.

“I really do believe that there is a way to utilize intercropping in a soil health-focused system,” he concluded.