Intercropping gathers farmers’ interest at DIRT

More than 450 producers, researchers, crop consultants and others tuned in to hear new and useful technologies in soil health at the virtual Dakota Innovation Research & Technology (DIRT) workshop.

“We believe that building healthier soils is not just a prescription, but rather a pursuit,” said Tim Hammerich, Soil Sense podcast communicator, who introduced the workshop along with Abbey Wick, NDSU soil health specialist.

There were many sessions over the two-day event but one that drew a lot of interest was the session on intercropping and relay cropping – two relatively new farming practices in North Dakota.

Intercropping is probably the most realistic farming practice that some producers might want to try on their farms, NDSU researchers found.

Mike Ostlie, NDSU research agronomist at the Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC), said they have conducted multiple years of trials with intercropping at the center.

In intercropping, two or more crops are planted and harvested at the same time in order to get more product per acre of land.

“Producers may choose to focus on one crop or another, but both are planted in one pass of the planter,” Ostlie said.

With intercropping, the two crops may have a synergism where one crop helps the other to give a better return on investment than when either are grown alone, according to CREC.

Ostlie suggested producers who want to intercrop test it first in a small farm trial on their farm.

“If you are thinking of intercropping, consider it an on-farm test, and test it out before going all-in,” he said. “Intercropping is so different than a monocrop, so start small on your farm and figure out where you can get your efficiencies.”