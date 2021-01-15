Intercropping gathers farmers’ interest at DIRT

More than 450 producers, researchers, crop consultants and others tuned in to hear new and useful technologies in soil health at the virtual Dakota Innovation Research & Technology (DIRT) workshop.
“We believe that building healthier soils is not just a prescription, but rather a pursuit,” said Tim Hammerich, Soil Sense podcast communicator, who introduced the workshop along with Abbey Wick, NDSU soil health specialist.
There were many sessions over the two-day event but one that drew a lot of interest was the session on intercropping and relay cropping – two relatively new farming practices in North Dakota.
Intercropping is probably the most realistic farming practice that some producers might want to try on their farms, NDSU researchers found.
Mike Ostlie, NDSU research agronomist at the Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC), said they have conducted multiple years of trials with intercropping at the center.
In intercropping, two or more crops are planted and harvested at the same time in order to get more product per acre of land.
“Producers may choose to focus on one crop or another, but both are planted in one pass of the planter,” Ostlie said.
With intercropping, the two crops may have a synergism where one crop helps the other to give a better return on investment than when either are grown alone, according to CREC.
Ostlie suggested producers who want to intercrop test it first in a small farm trial on their farm.
“If you are thinking of intercropping, consider it an on-farm test, and test it out before going all-in,” he said. “Intercropping is so different than a monocrop, so start small on your farm and figure out where you can get your efficiencies.”
CREC has been studying two main combinations at the center: field pea/canola and flax/chickpea.
Ostlie said the combinations showed promise and worked the best when the “net yield was the highest.”
The pea/canola trials have been going on for three years.
After year two, Ostlie said they realized it was best to “stay heavy on the legumes with a smaller amount of canola.”
In the field pea/canola intercropping trials, results showed that any time the field pea seeding rate was set at two-thirds or higher of the normal seeding rate, it worked out the best.
With canola, any time CREC set the seeding rate at one half or lower than the normal rate, it worked out the best.
“I think about rates and percentages. Field pea has a 330,000 (plants per acre) standard seeding rate and canola has 5 pounds (per acre) seeding rate, which is the standard rate,” he said.
In 2020, Ostlie penciled out returns on the pea/canola intercrop, while previously, he was focused mainly on productivity.
In two of the three years, they found canola, even at reduced seeding rates, was the better crop economically.
“Canola was the economic driving force that increased the profitability,” he said.
In 2020, the field peas were more profitable.
“In this type of system, either canola or field peas could be the economic driver, depending on the crop price and growing conditions,” he said.
Ostlie also conducted a nitrogen study with the pea/canola intercropping.
“Producers usually apply 120 pounds per acre of nitrogen (N) when planting canola in the eastern region as a monoculture,” he said.
The study’s treatments included zero N, 60 pounds of N per acre and 120 pounds of N per acre. The treatment check was a full canola crop at 120 pounds per acre.
They found they didn’t see much of a nitrogen response except when planting canola with the full seeding rate.
The best overall returns for the intercrop occurred in the field with 120 pounds per acre.
Looking at gross profits, either 60 pounds per acre or 120 pounds per acre were considered profitable.
“We found we need some N to make the system work better,” Ostlie said.
Before trying intercropping, producers should consider and plan for the harvest and separation of the two crops.
“There is not much of a market in the U.S. for the two crops together, so they need to be separated individually and stored,” he said. “That is an issue that needs to be resolved.”
One farmer commented that he produced an oat/field pea intercrop in 2020. He produced a field using N and one with no N.
“There was not much difference in income costs after expenses, but I did not include any separation costs,” he said.
Another farmer commented that he intercropped soybean/canola and harvested the crops. Afterward, he stored the crop in a bin, before using a Kwik Kleen (grain cleaner) to separate the crops.
“It did tie up two bins, but it was a cheap way to go and a lot of work at harvest,” he said.
Another producer said he used a rotary screen with a 6-inch auger to separate the crops right off the combine.
Lana Shaw, manager of the South East Research Farm in Saskatchewan, Canada, said it was important to intercrop “as high a value crop as you can so separating doesn’t eat up all your profits.”
Shaw said using a “Kwik Kleen” or a basic rotary grain cleaner could be used for cleaning the seed.
“A rotary screen doesn’t cost a lot per bushel, but more sophisticated cleaning methods could cost much more,” Shaw said.
One way to go is to not separate the two crops.
“Sometimes there are markets for feed for an oat/barley intercrop,” she said.
Ostlie said the chickpea/flax intercrop combination would probably work best in the western half of the state.
CREC is testing the flax/chickpea intercrop to see if the crops would yield well enough for good gross returns in a “challenging environment.”
“The flax has reduced the amount of ascochyta blight (in chickpea) here, but most of the state is not chickpea growing country,” Ostlie said.
Chickpea/flax is one of the better success stories of intercropping, but it is higher risk unless the producer is in the western, arid area of the state.
“We have had luck with it – seeing up to a 30 percent increase in yield per acre,” he said. “It is true that the flax is going to be worth much less than the chickpea, so maximizing the chickpea yield is the most important thing. I view it as getting a chickpea crop with some flax as a bonus.”
Shaw said she has also studied the chickpea/flax combination for many years. It expands the area of adaptation of chickpea by using up excess moisture and nutrients that would otherwise delay maturity and reduce the quality of the chickpea.
Shaw suggested trying a wheat/flax intercrop combination for some soil health effects, especially for mycorrhizae benefits.
“On-farm profitability paired with long-term health of the land is our goal with intercropping,” Shaw said.
Ostlie said one of more important things is to get your crops to be harvestable at the same stage.
“The system could fail if a short-maturing pea and a long-maturing canola were paired, whereas they can be fairly synchronized with a long-maturing pea and short-maturing canola,” he said.
Another issue for producers to sort out is weed options, such as using Clearfield canola with different traits.
“The whole issue with Clearfield in field pea/canola is that it doesn’t have a shared label for both crops,” Ostlie said. “If you use Clearfield canola, Beyond herbicide can’t be used on the peas.”
Plan ahead to control weeds and have a clean field before seeding.
“There are only 2-3 pre-emergent (herbicide) options and sometimes only one or two. Plan ahead. If you start out clean, you can take advantage of outcompeting and shading out weeds,” he said.
One producer commented he intercropped oats/peas and the combination did crowd out weeds.
Another producer asked about what could be done about heavy residue in a soybean/canola intercrop.
“My residue soybean stalks get really fat and my disk drill can’t seed into heavy residue when cutting canola with a flex head on the ground,” he said. “It is hard to seed into the next year.”
Shaw suggested he try intercropping his canola with pulses, such as the flax/chickpeas combination.
“It is usually nice to seed into,” she said.
Shaw also suggested he try using a stripper header for the soybeans.
The producer said he had a Shelbourne stripper header and planned to use it next year. However, he would have to do a different intercrop combination, because Shelbourne “doesn’t work on soybeans.”
Relay cropping was also part of the discussion.
In one of the relay cropping research projects, producers seed winter camelina or another perennial in late fall, leaving a gap between the rows for soybeans to be planted in the spring. Both crops can later be harvested, but at different times, providing two crops off of one field.
In many years of studying oilseeds in eastern Montana at the Sidney (Mont.) USDA-ARS center, researchers found that winter camelina was the only fall-seeded oilseed that survived the winters.
Could winter camelina work in North Dakota in the fall with soybeans planted in the spring?
Ostlie said CREC tried a rye/soybean system, however, crops planted in the fall haven’t worked so far.
“Winter wheat, and even rye, was too late maturing for us. To get a second full crop to go with an early maturing camelina crop and pair with fall forage crop is difficult,” Ostlie said. “It might work if you could take the rye off in mid-July and then you could grow very early soybeans, but that didn’t work great.”
Ostlie said harvesting a crop of rye and a crop of soybeans was not economically viable.
“Economically, it did not pencil out. Rye uses a lot of water, so it is tough to find a combination that works,” he said.
Shaw said it was difficult to have a successful relay crop in more northern and dry areas, such as in Canada.
“It might work a quarter of the time. We really struggle with late season moisture for soybeans,” she said. “If it is possible in North Dakota, it would be more likely in the southeast, with more heat and moisture.”
There has been success with relay cropping as an underseed in a biennial crop, but it was a two-year relay, Shaw concluded.