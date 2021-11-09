Kochia growth widespread across the state in 2021

HETTINGER, N.D. – Kochia was one of the main weeds producers across the state found in abundance in their fields during this drought year.

“It has been a good year for growing kochia and it has dominated my phone calls as weed of the year,” said Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist. “But if you have some cattle and need emergency feed, it may be a good feed.”

Many producers skipped the burndown application during the spring because of a lack of weeds growing in the fields due to the dry conditions.

“I did get phone calls saying those that applied pre-emergent herbicides found they worked in 2021, and we did not anticipate a lot of residual weed control in our products to control that first flush of weeds,” Ikley said.

For producers that waited for the weeds to show up in 2021 for in-crop spraying, determining when to spray was difficult and the herbicides did not work as well as during a more normal year.

“In a drought year, post-emergent herbicides do not work as well as we would like,” he said.

For that reason, pre- and post-harvest weed control was vital to do this year to get rid of some noxious and persistent weeds. If drought conditions continue into 2022, it will be the same next year.

In some of the drier areas across the state, rain arrived in August, which caused a new flush of weeds in fields that did not have much for crop canopy.

Fall weed applications are important for kochia.

In some areas of the state, fall applications were missed in 2020.