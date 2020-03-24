It is safe to say that 2019 was a challenging year for farmers across the region. A late, wet spring pushed planting back and then a wet, cold early fall/winter made harvesting a chore. Many growers had production plans that essentially had to be thrown out the window. The ground was too wet or worse yet, it was frozen by the time growers even had a chance to think about wrapping up their fall work.
Wally West, agronomist for Syngenta, cautions growers to be on their toes looking ahead to the 2020 planting and growing season. Last year was the perfect environmental setting for weeds and weed seed banks may just be primed to explode once the weather turns nice.
“Weeds are very effective at taking advantage of weather extremes. You tend to see more problems with weeds in the years following either extreme wet or extreme dry conditions,” West pointed out.
According to the USDA-Farm Service Agency, 2019 saw a record number of acres filed as prevented plant. When the year finally drew to a close, farmers across the U.S. had been unable to work nearly 20 million acres due to extreme conditions. South Dakota alone had 3.9 million acres in prevented plant. Montana had about 575,000 and North Dakota saw just over 850,000 acres.
Even though those numbers are astonishing, West says it is all crop acres that farmers should be vigilantly managing for weeds, not just those that were prevented plant.
It is every farmer’s goal that it is their crop and not some pesky weed that is the first to emerge from the soil. In order to do that, West says farmers should try to control their weeds prior to crop emergence. This can be done through the use of tillage or burndown herbicides.
Tillage may be a good place for producers to start. The act of working the soil better prepares it to handle the seed bed and it can also take out any weeds that have emerged, especially early-germinating ones like kochia and marestail.
“There are a lot of fields that probably are going to need a tillage pass this year, even those that have traditionally been no-till systems,” West said.
When it comes to chemicals and the use of herbicides, West explains that producers these days really have a lot of options in terms of products. He recommends a good discussion with local crop protection retailers prior to application for ultimate success.
Herbicide resistance is a big topic of concern for many producers. West attests the issue can be mitigated if growers adhere to a couple of key application practices. First, use chemicals with multiple modes of action (MOA). The industry standard is to use products with at least two and a half or more MOAs. Additionally, be sure to read product labels very carefully. For resistant weed management, West recommends applying chemicals at the upper end of the full label rate.
“If you can get product combinations that have three effective modes of action at high rates, in combination with tillage, research has proven that is the most efficient way to head off resistance,” West stated.
It really comes down to solid management practices, West emphasized, and the fact that producers must always be looking forward. 2019 may not have been the most ideal year, but that doesn’t mean 2020 will be, either.
“I caution farmers not to use our experiences in 2019, where we didn’t get to implement plans, as an excuse not to plan this year. We still know that agriculture is all about thinking ahead,” West concluded.
Having a management plan in place will better set growers up to head weeds off at the pass and put them in position for a successful growing season.