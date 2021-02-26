Making plans for this year’s sugarbeet crop

While the 2021 International Sugarbeet Institute was cancelled this year amid COVID concerns, a series of virtual sugarbeet seminars were hosted to update growers for the upcoming planting and growing seasons.
For sugarbeet growers who weren’t able to virtually attend, according to Mohamed Kahn, Extension sugarbeet specialist for North Dakota and Minnesota, a common theme of the seminars was concern over prevalent drought conditions growers are facing as they approach spring planting season.
“One thing I would suggest is to do very minimal tillage this spring,” Kahn said. “Most farmers did their tillage operations last fall and could probably plant into a stale seedbed, but doing very minimal tillage can help farmers conserve their moisture.”
Kahn also suggests going for 175-200 plants per every 100 foot of row.
“If you get good emergence and you get more than 200 plants, just keep them there, northing bad will happen,” he noted. “The worse thing that can happen is that your sugar concentration will be higher and your tonnage will remain similar. Shoot for a high population, because that is where you lay your foundation for a good crop.”
It is recommended that growers have 140 pounds of total nitrogen in the field with many using a starter fertilizer and utilizing soil testing for optimum fertilizer use. If they use these fertilizer recommendations the growers should be in line for another good sugarbeet crop, Kahn said.
Producers in the northern Red River Valley should be on guard for root maggot problems. The best control for this is Counter insecticide, which can be applied at planting time. Lorsban can also be used post-emergence.
Problems once the beets are growing
There are a number of fungi and diseases that can inflict heavy yield losses for beet growers. Following is a brief description of some of the major problems growers can encounter during the growing season, as well as solutions to the challenges:
Leaf spot
Over the past several years, growers have indicated leaf spot is their most serious production problem, according to Kahn.
“What has been happening over the last 4-5 years is we are getting warmer and wetter,” he said. “The more rain washes off the fungicide, the less effective control we’ll have. If you have a rainfall event within two days of fungicide application, growers may have to go back and make another application.”
Cercospora leaf spot
This very prolific fungus can easily produce 5-6 generations of new spores each year. The spores survive in the off-season on leaf debris from the previous sugarbeet crop and an acre of land can easily produce about a trillion spores, Kahn noted.
The fungus has readily adapted to some of the commonly used control fungicides and Kahn now recommends using a fungicide mixture containing either a tin or a triazole and adding to that either a copper product or an EBCD. These combinations are considered multi-site inhibitors, meaning they kill the fungus by attacking different parts of the fungus.
It is recommended the first application be made shortly after row closure. If a significant rain even takes place after row closure, reapplications may have to be made in 10-12-day intervals. Fields with the disease can yield as low as 17 tons of beets per acre, compared to disease-free fields that will yield 24 tons. Sugar yield can also drop from around 17 percent to 12.8 percent. These losses can be very significant.
In addition to a fungicide program, growers can use more resistant varieties that have been developed by seed companies. These resistant varieties should be on the market in time for the 2021 growing season.
“These resistant varieties will need lower fungicide applications, but they will still need some fungicide applications and we are working on when will be the best time to make those applications,” he said.
Rhizoctonia
The warm and wet conditions we have experienced the last few years is also ideal for rhizoctonia growth. Seed treatments are available to control rhizoctonia in the early stages of a plant’s life, Kahn said, but those growers who have a history of this disease will need to apply post-fungi applications such as Quadris, AZteroid or Proline to control this disease. Applications should be made when the plants are in the 4-8-leaf stage.
Aphanomyces root rot
One of the best ways to manage this disease is use the waste lime from sugarbeet processing plants. Growers can use 5-8 tons of this waste lime per acre and incorporate that into the field. If you do that one time, Kahn estimates you should be able to get protection for about 12 years or 3-4 sugarbeet crops.
Growers in the southern Red River Valley started doing this several years ago and the practice has slowly moved northward. Kahn encourages growers in the American Crystal area to become more aggressive in applying this amendment to their fields for adequate protection. Applying this waste lime also increases the workability of the soil.
Additional security against Aphanomyces root rot is also available through the seed treatment Tachigaren, which offers a better degree of defense and can drain excessive moisture from the soil through a drainage practice.
Fusarium
There is currently no fungicide that works against Fusarium, according to Kahn.
“Growers should make sure the varieties they are going to plant have multiple resistances and one of the resistances must be Fusarium,” he said. “Right now there are some really good resistant varieties, with some of the seed companies making this a standard feature.”
Weed control
In general, glyphosate has worked well for weed control in sugarbeets, Kahn noted.
“We always encourage our growers to grow a non-Roundup variety of corn or wheat and get rid of those weeds that are becoming resistant to glyphosate,” he said. “Growers are also mixing conventional herbicides with Roundup in either a post-application or in some cases a pre-emergence or layby application.”
Thoughts on upcoming year
Kahn expects another successful beet growing season if growers consider all of the factors needed to raise a good crop, and that is important to the sugarbeet industry.
“Each one of the cooperatives need to meet their quota for the factories,” he said. “This allows the factory to run at full capacity and that will mean that the cost of producing each pound of sugar will be less, meaning the growers will get a good price for their sugarbeets.
“They (the growers) own the land, they own the factory and they do their own marketing – it is a vertical integrated process – and for them to make the maximum bang for their buck they’re going to want good tonnage and high quality sugar,” Kahn concluded.