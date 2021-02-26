Making plans for this year’s sugarbeet crop

While the 2021 International Sugarbeet Institute was cancelled this year amid COVID concerns, a series of virtual sugarbeet seminars were hosted to update growers for the upcoming planting and growing seasons.

For sugarbeet growers who weren’t able to virtually attend, according to Mohamed Kahn, Extension sugarbeet specialist for North Dakota and Minnesota, a common theme of the seminars was concern over prevalent drought conditions growers are facing as they approach spring planting season.

“One thing I would suggest is to do very minimal tillage this spring,” Kahn said. “Most farmers did their tillage operations last fall and could probably plant into a stale seedbed, but doing very minimal tillage can help farmers conserve their moisture.”

Kahn also suggests going for 175-200 plants per every 100 foot of row.

“If you get good emergence and you get more than 200 plants, just keep them there, northing bad will happen,” he noted. “The worse thing that can happen is that your sugar concentration will be higher and your tonnage will remain similar. Shoot for a high population, because that is where you lay your foundation for a good crop.”

It is recommended that growers have 140 pounds of total nitrogen in the field with many using a starter fertilizer and utilizing soil testing for optimum fertilizer use. If they use these fertilizer recommendations the growers should be in line for another good sugarbeet crop, Kahn said.

Producers in the northern Red River Valley should be on guard for root maggot problems. The best control for this is Counter insecticide, which can be applied at planting time. Lorsban can also be used post-emergence.