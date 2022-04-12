Managing fertility vital with dry conditions

As farmers across the region get ready to start spring planting, many have concerns about soil moisture this year.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought conditions have expanded in central to northeastern Montana, while dry conditions continue in western North Dakota.

“By managing soil fertility, producers can lessen some of the ramifications of drought,” said Tryston Beyrer, the crop nutrition lead of Western North America for The Mosaic Company.

The chance for yield to increase in response to added fertilizer may be higher in a dry year than during a normal one, Beyrer added.

Plant development and maturity are also accelerated by high fertility levels, meaning the crop might get through critical flowering stages earlier.

If moisture is a limiting factor during the growing season, there is only so much management that can be done. But there are nutrients that can be applied to the soil that will help plants use water more efficiently.

Beyrer recommends every farmer conduct a complete soil test to identify any limiting nutrients before making applications.

“Identifying and correcting soils that are deficient in nutrients can help provide balanced fertility to plants so they can utilize water more efficiently,” he said.

Beyrer recommends that if there are nutrients that are deficient on soil tests, to correct those nutrients right away, because plant nutrition has a lot to do with yield.