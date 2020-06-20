Farming is an industry comprised of hope and hard work. Hope the weather is good and the market holds, and it takes a lot of hard work to get a crop from seed to harvest. For many growers, however, the hard work doesn’t end when the combine is parked and the grain is safely in the bin. Grain storage presents a whole other set of challenges in an effort to avoid out-of-condition grain.
Gary Woodruff, grain conditioning expert and district manager for Grain Systems Inc., says the key to proper grain storage is planning out when you want to market the grain. Woodruff acknowledges this is a tricky task that is easier said than done, but estimating how long the grain is going to be in the bin determines the moisture level the grain should be stored at.
“You need to remember, the amount of air flow through the bin really doesn’t protect the grain. It’s the grain temperature and the grain moisture. Dry your moisture down depending on how long you want to store it,” he said.
It is crucial to be aware of moisture levels at harvest and to keep in mind, generally speaking, grains can be stored for longer at a lower moisture level relative to the specific crop.
Managing the grain’s temperature is also very important in efforts to maintain the condition of stored grain. Late spring/early summer is when temperatures are starting to rise, so keeping an eye on temperature becomes imperative to the grain’s storage life.
Woodruff recommends changing the grain temperature to about 50 degrees this time of year, approaching the change in 10-15 degree increments. He says 50 degrees is an optimal temperature because insect and mold growth activity are greatly reduced. At about 70 degrees, insect presence and mold growth are accelerated and they can rapidly become an issue.
“That is why we usually see that serious jump in out-of-condition problems in June/July because that is when we usually get into that 70-degree weather,” Woodruff added.
In terms of temperature management, according to Woodruff, growers in the northern part of the country have a bit of an advantage. Grain is usually harvested during a time of year when it is a little cooler and generally temperatures stay cooler for longer, which makes for more ideal grain storage.
The flip side to all of this is the fact producers in northern regions often experience other grain handling issues, more specifically, issues that stem from early snowfalls and cramped harvests, which often contribute to poorer grain quality going into the bin.
“Any time you have compromised grain, all the normal things we talk about need to be accelerated and done just a little bit better,” he stated.
When it comes to managing grain storage, state-of-the-art monitoring systems certainly come in handy, but Woodruff says to never underestimate your own senses. Smelling the grain, looking for insect activity, touching it if you can or even being able to collect a small sample for moisture testing are good ways to check up on how grain is storing.
Although physical senses are a great way to monitor grain storage conditions, Woodruff emphasizes safety as of the upmost importance. Unfortunately, all too often grain bin accidents go hand-in-hand with out-of-condition grain. Farmers checking on the condition of their grain are advised to do so with the upmost caution.
If a grower is desperate to move grain, Woodruff highly recommends reaching out to local grain handling experts because they will have the proper equipment for removing grain, therefore providing a safe alternative to climbing into the bin.
“Stay safe, plan it out and request assistance if you find yourself in that situation,” Woodruff concluded.
Grain storage is a critical part of a farmer’s bigger production picture. Grain is being stored for longer these days and with current turmoil in the markets, it is likely the trend towards long-term grain storage will continue. Managing moisture content and temperature within the bin will be key to a producer’s grain storage success.