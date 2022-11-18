Mott wheat grower a national contest winner

MOTT, N.D. – During harvest, Austin Kautzman, a dryland farmer and certified seedgrower for WestBred, watched his spring wheat yields climb to a whopping 95 bushels per acre while combining a field of WestBred wheat variety WB9719.

Those numbers were strong indicators that he should enter a sample of the grain in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest.

“This was probably my best ever spring wheat yield since I’ve been farming,” Kautzman said.

He entered a sample from a half section of the field that was yielding his highest (around 85 bushels/acre) and won second place in the wheat contest’s dryland spring wheat percent increase category. His final yield of 94.96 bushels per acre was a 172.56 percent increase over the county average, which is around 34 bushels per acre.

“It’s pretty cool to see something like that pay off in a county that is usually not very highly productive (in yields) to hit a crop like that,” he said. “When you put a lot of time and effort into everything, it is kind of nice to see it pay off and see all the things that you do (around the farm) work.”

While Kautzman realizes Grant County often has lower-yielding wheat due to drier conditions than many other in the state, the county had better-than-average growing conditions throughout the season this year.

Those growing conditions, along with other factors, gave WestBred growers a leg up in the wheat contest.

“Many of the WestBred growers I have talked with (in the region) say they have had really good yields in the last 3-4 years,” Kautzman said. “(It takes) Good WestBred varieties and good farming practices. The good Lord blesses us with rains here and there, and that’s kind of what it takes to grow wheat here.”

Peter Comis, WestBred cereal expert, pointed out that out of 27 winners in the National Wheat Yield Contest, WestBred varieties were grown and entered into the contest by 11 of those winners. Comis drove out to the Kautzman farm as part of his farm visits.

“There were 24 (winning) spots in the National Wheat Yield Contest. WestBred took 11 of those spots, and this Northern Plains region (North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota) took six of those 11,” he said. “This is definitely spring wheat country.”

The 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest, in its seventh year, recognizes winners in dryland and irrigated spring wheat and winter wheat with wheat that grades at level 1 or 2.

In both dryland and irrigated wheat categories, there are also winners who raise a crop that excels when compared to others in the county where it is grown.

Southwestern North Dakota producers swept the dryland spring wheat percent increase category, all winning with WestBred wheat varieties – first place, Jordan Christman, who farms near Hettinger, had a 179.71 percent increase over the county average with WB9606 as the variety he entered, and a final yield of 98.01 bushels per acre; second place, Austin Kautzman; and third place, Greg Messer, who farms near Richardton, had a 150.93 percent increase over the county average with WB9590 as the variety he entered, and a final yield of 104.99 bushels per acre.

Judges use the five-year Olympic county average, which is the average of the most recent five years of data (excluding the highest and lowest yielding years), announced each year by USDA. It allows farmers who are successful at producing high yields in lower-producing areas to compete on a level playing field in the National Wheat Contest.

Kautzman is a second-generation farmer on the farm, with fields in Hettinger and Grant counties, and he enjoys every aspect of farming.

“My dad owned a chemical retail business and then started farming on the side when I was in high school. After college, I came back and kind of took everything over,” he said. “I just really enjoyed everything I’ve dealt with in agriculture, from running equipment to learning about varieties and other technologies.”

2022 started out with good moisture to plant crops into during the spring, along with timely precipitation for producers growing wheat and other crops in southwestern North Dakota.

“This was probably the wettest spring in southwest North Dakota I’ve ever seen for Grant, Adams, and Stark counties. It has just been awesome and probably the best cereals harvest I’ve been a part of,” he said.

Besides wheat, Kautzman no-till plants and grows flax, garbanzo beans, mustard, canola and field peas, depending on the year and the rotation. This year’s rotation included wheat, flax, garbanzo beans and a little mustard.

“I use no-till pretty strongly, but I’m not against a little vertical tilling here and there if there’s a need,” he said. Kautzman believes in good soil health practices to keep the soil in as good of condition as possible for growing wheat and other crops on dryland. Not every year is a banner year for moisture.

His inputs, especially fertilizer, always depend on the year.

“Last year, there was a lot of nitrogen left over from the previous year, because it had been a drier year in 2020,” he said. “We definitely don’t like to skimp out on fertilizer, especially on a year like this when we had all the right conditions. I definitely fed it to what it needed, so I’m sure there were a lot of fields that had well over a 100 pounds of actual nitrogen.”

He soil samples every fall to make sure costly seed has what it needs to push yields to the maximum potential.

“Every fall, typically in September/October, I soil sample. This year, because we had a lot of moisture early on, I soil sampled again kind of late spring/early summer to see what leached away and what I needed to add to fields,” he explained.

Kautzman also believes in protecting his valuable wheat crop from diseases.

“I am a big proponent of putting on a lot of fungicides. I am always adding a fungicide here and there pretty much every time I spray, so typically, they keep our leaf disease down,” he said. “I was surprised because I thought we were going to see a little more scab disease in the area this year, but we saw a lot less than I initially thought.”

On the farm, Kautzman often tests varieties to see what varieties grow best on the farm.

“We did a strip trial plot and put in 10 different varieties side by side, and we will keep our own records of that,” he said. “But typically, all I raise is pretty much WestBred.”

He raises three WestBred varieties right now – WB9719, WB9606, and WB9590.

“All three are very different and it’s really nice to be able to place them on different fields with different soil types,” he said. “WestBred does a really good job of not justtreating wheat like wheat anymore. They have varieties that can be treated more like a corn and can be placed on different areas with different soil types and other considerations.”

The variety Kautzman entered in the contest, WB9719, has worked well on the farm, and he has grown that variety ever since it has been released. He found the variety was well-adapted to western North Dakota.

“It is very stress-tolerant for this area. That’s where we see a lot of that variety shine is when you have some marginal ground. It seems to just hang on a little bit longer than a lot of other varieties. I never have too much of a yield drag, so WB9719 is up there with any other variety with yield potential, too,” he said.

The Kautzmans found WB9719 had good test weights and protein this year.

“WB9719 has probably been our favorite variety – nice, beautiful, big red kernels and a test weight that was unbeatable,” he said. “A lot of our test weights right off the field without even running it through (the kicker) were 64-65 pounds.”

Protein on the WB9719 variety from his field was typically around 14 percent – even though it was a good year for moisture.

“I was a little scared with it being such a good year that we might see some 13 percent proteins, but almost all the stuff that I tested in the WB9719 variety was 14-14.5 percent. I was really pleased,” he said.

2022 turned out to be a good year to raise cereal crops in many parts of North Dakota.

“For growing cereal crops and small grains, 2022 was a good year across the board. It was awesome,” he said.

Kautzman received a trophy for his winning entry, along with a ticket to go to Commodity Classic.

“WestBred is putting on a banquet there and then the National Wheat Yield Contest will also be down there,” he said.

Other National Wheat Yield contest winners in North Dakota and Minnesota included in the dryland winter wheat percent county increase category: first place, Doug and Janelle Fitterer, New England, with a 230.17 percent increase over county average with WB4309 variety, and a final yield of 115.69 bushels per acre; fourth place, Chris Carlson, Mott, with a 149.73 percent increase over county average with Keldin variety, and final yield of 107.71 bushels per acre; and in the dryland spring wheat category: second place, Matthew Krueger, East Grand Forks, Minn., with a yield of 113.51 bushels per acre with WB9590 variety; and third place, Jon Wert of New England.

The bin buster category was a record yield for the wheat contest with 231.37 bushels per acre on irrigated winter wheat acres, achieved by Rylee Reynolds in Idaho. The former record was 211 bushels per acre in 2019.