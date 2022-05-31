Muddy, wet fields a problem for North Dakota producers

With consistent rain showers leaving pockets of water in the fields and soft, muddy soils, many producers in the central and eastern regions of the state were busy working in late May to get a crop in before crop insurance deadlines.

Others are deciding whether to take a prevent plant insurance payment this year.

“Producers don’t want to take prevent plant if they don’t have to because commodity prices are high,” said Dan Folske, Extension agent in Burke County.

A lot of farmers were out seeding on May 23 in Burke County, but they were having a hard time finding fields that were dry enough to get into.

“Between all the wet snow we had, and the rains since, it is just wet,” Folske said.

A small amount of possibly canola and wheat plantings were completed before the blizzards in April.

Folske said they received showers again on May 24, so farmers are stressed.

“The forecast is calling for a 15-20 percent chance of showers, so guys are getting frustrated,” he said.

Over in Traill County, where rain has been heavy this spring, Extension agent Jill Murphy said planting was slow going so far.

“We had some planting going last week, but not a ton because it is still wet. On Sunday (May 23), there was some seeding going on, but it rained Sunday night. Producers are planting during rain breaks, and hopefully we’ll keep getting more rain breaks,” Murphy said.

Farmers are working against crop insurance dates, but they are also getting stuck in the fields.

In April, Traill County received rain, snow, and sleet during the first blizzard and missed the second a week later. They received 6 inches of rain total for April, when they normally receive around 1.36 inches, and continued to get rain showers throughout May.

In the western side of the state, planting is continuing at a brisk pace, but producers are working around wet areas and have received light rain showers consistently.

According to NASS, as of May 15, spring wheat was 27 percent planted, well behind last year’s 96 percent at this time, and canola was 13 percent planted, behind last year’s 56 percent planted.

Corn was 20 percent planted, well behind 81 percent last year and 66 percent for the five-year average. Soybeans were 7 percent planted, well behind 72 percent last year and 47 percent for the five-year average.

All other crops were significantly behind last year and the five-year average.

Statewide, 12 percent of potatoes have been planted.

Pasture and stock water conditions improved in late May.

Extension is reminding producers to watch for grass tetany, which is caused by low levels of magnesium in the blood and affects lactating cows grazing lush, green grass.

Folske says pastures are looking much better than they have for the last several years. The grass looks better and the subsoil moisture is good.

“The problem, right now at least, in the northern part of the county is in the low wetland areas. They are too wet to get into to get the fencing done and get the livestock to,” he said. “But the roads are dry now, so that helps.”

Folske said the water in dams, creeks, and dugouts has been a problem over the past few years

“Now that has improved. Water quality was a huge problem last year,” Folske concluded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.