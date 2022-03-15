National Barley Improvement Committee announces legislative priorities

The National Barley Improvement Committee (NBIC), the advocacy partner of the American Malt Barley Association (AMBA), recently announced their legislative priorities for 2022.

“The National Barley Improvement Committee exists to throw our whole support behind barley research infrastructure in the United States,” explained Ashley McFarland, executive secretary for the NBIC.

The main objectives of the NBIC is to create a forum for barley research discussion on a national level. This facilitation happens primarily by informing and educating legislators about not only the importance of barley research, but by explaining how crucial funding is to the endeavor. Through this discussion, the NBIC aims to continue to maintain the sustainability and resiliency of our country’s barley production.

For 2022, the NBIC’s top legislative priority is to procure additional funding for the Barley Pest Initiative (BPI). The BPI supports research around any and all barley pests – from bugs to viruses and everything in between.

“We really want to make sure we are doing research that helps us overcome those pest challenges,” McFarland said.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the BPI was appropriated $1 million and there are proposed tentative increases for the 2022 fiscal year. While the NBIC is grateful for the funding, the BPI requires $5.3 million to be fully-funded. As a collaborative effort across several USDA research stations and universities, the BPI has been able to do some great work thus far, but its full potential cannot be reached until it is fully-funded, McFarland articulated.