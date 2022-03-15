National Barley Improvement Committee announces legislative priorities

The National Barley Improvement Committee (NBIC), the advocacy partner of the American Malt Barley Association (AMBA), recently announced their legislative priorities for 2022.
“The National Barley Improvement Committee exists to throw our whole support behind barley research infrastructure in the United States,” explained Ashley McFarland, executive secretary for the NBIC.
The main objectives of the NBIC is to create a forum for barley research discussion on a national level. This facilitation happens primarily by informing and educating legislators about not only the importance of barley research, but by explaining how crucial funding is to the endeavor. Through this discussion, the NBIC aims to continue to maintain the sustainability and resiliency of our country’s barley production.
For 2022, the NBIC’s top legislative priority is to procure additional funding for the Barley Pest Initiative (BPI). The BPI supports research around any and all barley pests – from bugs to viruses and everything in between.
“We really want to make sure we are doing research that helps us overcome those pest challenges,” McFarland said.
In the 2021 fiscal year, the BPI was appropriated $1 million and there are proposed tentative increases for the 2022 fiscal year. While the NBIC is grateful for the funding, the BPI requires $5.3 million to be fully-funded. As a collaborative effort across several USDA research stations and universities, the BPI has been able to do some great work thus far, but its full potential cannot be reached until it is fully-funded, McFarland articulated.
Also on the ask list for the NBIC is to have funding for the U.S. Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative and the Small Grains Genomic Initiative maintained at their respective 2021 levels.
“Those are big initiatives that we have worked on over the past several years and they are now at their full level of funding. So, we are just going back to say ‘thank you’ for getting that funding in place and to make sure none of that funding is cut,” McFarland stated.
NBIC members are also advocating for incremental budget increases as they pertain to rising everyday costs that may be associated with things like grants and USDA-ARS monetary maintenance requirements. As inflation and the cost of living rises, the NBIC wants to ensure those costs are reflected in budgets.
Also on the NBIC’s legislative priority list is support for the passage of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021. The NBIC attests that many breweries and other hospitality businesses rely on these funds and renewed support will ensure these small business have continued access to the funds and will be able to keep their doors open.
For more information about the NBIC, please visit the American Malt Barley Association webpage, ambainc.org, and click on the advocacy tab.