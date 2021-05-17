ND receives variable rain; producers seeding rapidly

Spring seeding is rapidly progressing across the state, but plant establishment continues to be slow and soils continue to stay dry, even after receiving a little bit of moisture in early May.
A snow/rain mix fell throughout the state following the first week of May, with some areas receiving a good shot of precipitation during Mother’s Day weekend on March 8-9.
“Some parts of our county received some snow, while others received some rain on Saturday (May 8),” said Renae Gress, NDSU Extension agent in Morton County. “It is still dry and we are going to need a lot more moisture to catch up to where we normally should be.”
Moisture was variable around the state. While some areas received more than an inch of rain, other areas received anywhere from .10 to .25 of an inch, and still others saw no precipitation.
For example, the Jamestown area in the south central region, the Fargo area in the southeastern, and the Crosby area in the northwestern region received no rain.
Yet, the Dickinson area saw 1.09 inches of rain, while the Beach area received nearly 1 inch, and the Mandan area had less than a half-inch.
“Everyone is busy seeding, and most people are seeding corn and soybeans. Small grains are mostly done because due to the warm weather we had back in April, some producers started planting three weeks ago. However, some small grains are still getting put into the ground,” Gress said.
In Cass County, Extension agent Kyle Aasand said producers are seeding quickly.
“Things are in good condition generally, but it is a little dry. Wheat is going in and sugarbeets are finished. Producers are chipping along with corn,” he said.
Soybeans have not been seeded yet in Cass County.
“We have had a lot of cool nights and there could be frost yet. I think producers are waiting for temperatures to be higher, in the 40s to low 50s,” he said.
In Burke County in the north central region, heavy, wet snow was received in the area in mid-April and most farms received slight rain to no rain over Mother’s Day weekend. The city of Bowbells received .20 of an inch.
“Producers are shying away from small seeded crops like canola. They are afraid of putting them shallow in dry dirt then getting just enough rain to sprout them without enough to really get them started,” said Dan Folske, Burke County Extension agent.
He said peas and small grains are finishing up.
“Soybeans will go later, although some producers are not so enthusiastic about soybeans after poor yields last year due to dry conditions in late summer and an early frost,” he explained.
In Divide County, it is dry and farmers are seeding slowly while still hoping for rain.
“It is really dry here. We didn’t receive a drop of rain this past weekend when others did,” said Michelle Pulvermacher, a farmer in Divide County in far northwestern North Dakota. “Most farmers in Divide County are seeding very slowly this spring, hoping for moisture.”
Pulvermacher farms with her husband, Gene, and son, Taylor. Her son, Derrick, has his own farm, and was one of the first producers in northwestern region to plant dryland soybeans several years ago. Both sons are agronomists and they own County Line, a fertilizer and other chemical business.
The Pulvermachers are seeding spring wheat, flax, soybeans and durum this year.
“Most farms really need rain soon,” she said.
In Morton County and elsewhere in the state, the pastures are beginning to green up.
“The pastures are starting to green up in most areas if they weren’t overgrazed last year,” Gress said. “The grasses aren’t ready to be grazed yet. Grazing too early can be detrimental to overall grass production this year, and producers should expect at least a 20-25 percent reduction in forage production.”
Folske said cattlemen are “really worried about pastures, hay, and water availability. Waterholes are dry or very low with possibly dangerous water quality.”
According to the National Ag Statistics Service (NASS), some 17 percent of soybeans have been planted in the state, ahead of the average, while 66 percent of spring wheat has been planted, well ahead of 25 percent planted last year. Spring wheat emerged is 66 percent.
Other plantings were corn, 36 percent; canola, 20 percent; peas, 46 percent; and sugarbeets, 95 percent.
The Crop-CASMA (Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics) report, a new geospatial tool that monitors soil moisture conditions, is reporting as of May 5 that North Dakota is mostly dry, except for parts of the southwestern area.
NASS reported the subsoil and topsoil moisture statewide was 52 percent very short.