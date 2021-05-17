ND receives variable rain; producers seeding rapidly

Spring seeding is rapidly progressing across the state, but plant establishment continues to be slow and soils continue to stay dry, even after receiving a little bit of moisture in early May.

A snow/rain mix fell throughout the state following the first week of May, with some areas receiving a good shot of precipitation during Mother’s Day weekend on March 8-9.

“Some parts of our county received some snow, while others received some rain on Saturday (May 8),” said Renae Gress, NDSU Extension agent in Morton County. “It is still dry and we are going to need a lot more moisture to catch up to where we normally should be.”

Moisture was variable around the state. While some areas received more than an inch of rain, other areas received anywhere from .10 to .25 of an inch, and still others saw no precipitation.

For example, the Jamestown area in the south central region, the Fargo area in the southeastern, and the Crosby area in the northwestern region received no rain.

Yet, the Dickinson area saw 1.09 inches of rain, while the Beach area received nearly 1 inch, and the Mandan area had less than a half-inch.

“Everyone is busy seeding, and most people are seeding corn and soybeans. Small grains are mostly done because due to the warm weather we had back in April, some producers started planting three weeks ago. However, some small grains are still getting put into the ground,” Gress said.

In Cass County, Extension agent Kyle Aasand said producers are seeding quickly.

“Things are in good condition generally, but it is a little dry. Wheat is going in and sugarbeets are finished. Producers are chipping along with corn,” he said.