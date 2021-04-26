NDSU Extension continuing to monitor canola flower midge

A new, potentially damaging species of canola midge, the canola flower midge, was discovered in sticky traps last year in north central to northeastern North Dakota counties.

“We will be putting up pheromone sticky traps again this spring in May and June,” said Travis Prochaska, NDSU Extension crop protection specialist.

Prochaska said the canola flower midge is a brown-colored light fly, measuring less than 2 millimeters in length. Female wings are mottled with an identifying macrotricia.

Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist, and Patrick Beauzay, NDSU IPM coordinator and research specialist, authored a PowerPoint presentation to help NDSU Extension agents and IPM specialists know what information they do have about the pest from Canada.

According to the PowerPoint, the canola flower midge’s larva injures the flower by causing a swelling or gall that prevents the flowers from opening.

Damaged flowers will not produce pods or seeds.

Agriculture Canada found the midge in the Canadian Prairies in the 2000s, so it is considered relatively new to Canada, too.

“Canadian entomologists do not know the economic impact of the new Contarinia brassicola canola flower midge,” Knodel said in the PowerPoint.

Integrated pest management of the canola flower midge will include and has included: monitoring of the pest with the traps, planting date trials, insecticide seed treatments and yield loss studies.

Canada has started studying the canola flower midge based on the information found on the pest.