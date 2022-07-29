NDSU plant pathologists caution growers to stay on top of diseases

Andrew Friskop, North Dakota State University Extension plant pathologist, recently discussed disease pressure in the state for both wheat and corn, as well as what producers should be keeping an eye out for as we move into August.

For wheat, Friskop says fungal leaf spot pressure has been fairly light across the state this year, especially in the early part of the growing season. However, he says he’s started getting reports of some tan spot moving up into the canopy as of late.

One disease he anticipates seeing more of as the growing season progresses is bacterial leaf streak.

“I think we’re going to start seeing bacterial leaf streak increase in prevalence across the state,” Friskop said. “Since it’s a bacterium, we don’t have anything we can spray that works on it that well, so it’s more important from a diagnostic standpoint so that you’re not spraying a fungicide thinking you’re going to control a bacteria.”

Bacterial leaf streak is a disease that is favored by strong thunderstorms and high winds – something the majority of the state saw plenty of in July.

Another disease on the radar of wheat and barley growers this year is Fusarium head blight/scab.

“Because we had a delay in planting this year, our heading and flowering dates got pushed back further into July, and at the same time we started to see higher humidity and most of our rainfall has come in July, so that increased scab risk for the whole state,” Friskop said.

“There’s been a lot of activity in the fields across the state spraying for scab, so I’m optimistic that we’re going to have a good management year, but it’s too early to tell until we get closer to harvest,” he added.

For corn, according to Friskop, disease pressure has been very light this growing season. So far, he says he hasn’t received any reports of concern about corn diseases.

“The next 2-3 weeks we’ll be doing our annual corn disease survey to see what’s going on out there,” he said. “I’m suspecting we’re going to see a fair amount of Goss’s wilt, which is our number one corn disease in North Dakota – we find it every year. We even found it last year during our drought. It’s one disease we just can’t fall asleep on.”

Friskop noted that there’s “great” hybrid resistance out there in North Dakota farm fields when it comes to Goss’s wilt.

“That’s definitely paying off,” he said. “Where we can get caught behind the eight ball a bit is when we have a susceptible hybrid that’s growing in a high-risk area like eastern North Dakota.”

Friskop’s main message to growers, especially corn growers, is to stay on top of potential diseases, even tar spot.

“Get out there and scout,” he said. “I want every corn grower to be looking out for tar spot. We don’t have tar spot in North Dakota yet, but it’s something to where if we find it, we have to know where it’s at so we can start developing some proactive management strategies.”

For soybeans, Sam Markell, NDSU plant pathologist, says July storms have damaged leaves across the state and have provided a favorable environment for bacterial blight.

“Bacterial blight is generally not an economic issue, but it’s noticeable on the leaves in many fields,” he said. “Some root rots are apparent in fields, as well. Rhizoctonia and Phythophthora root rots are both favored by warmer soil temperatures and ample water early in the season. We are hearing reports of both.”

On July 18, Markell says he was in a field where the rusty or reddish-brown sunken lesions of Rhizoctonia were readily apparent throughout the field.

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN), which Markell describes as the “most important disease of soybeans,” is starting to become visible in the fields, as well.

“To look for SCN, carefully dig up soybean roots (don’t pull the plants), gently clean off the soil, and look for very small, white to cream-colored cysts,” he said. “SCN cysts are much smaller than a nodule, and a magnifying class and light will help you see them. If you see SCN, make sure you soil test for the pathogen at the end of the season to check your egg counts and evaluate how you are managing this beast.”

As we move into August, Markell also cautions growers to keep an eye out for important stem diseases that may appear.

“Symptoms of sudden death syndrome (SDS), brown stem rot (BSR), and charcoal rot often appear in August,” he said. “In North Dakota, SDS has only been confirmed in two counties, but BSR and charcoal rot have been observed more broadly. Cutting the lower stems can help differentiate these three diseases.

“A walk through the field with a magnifying glass, a hand towel, and a good pocket knife is a great activity in mid- to late August,” Markell concluded.