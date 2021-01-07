NDSU pulse breeding program working to keeping up with record demand

FARGO, N.D. – Pulse crops are at an interesting crossroad right now. Though a minor rotational commodity group, pulse crop demand is growing at a record pace. Seeking the answer to this puzzle is Nonoy Bandillo, the director of North Dakota State University’s pulse breeding and genetics program.
The main reason for the increased demand, especially for peas, is the growing appetite for plant-based protein in the diets of many people. One particular product mentioned by Bandillo was the Beyond Burger, which is manufactured by a company called Beyond Meat.
“This is a burger that is made from high protein peas and about 20 grams of protein in each burger comes from peas,” Bandillo said. “Some restaurants have incorporated the Beyond Meat burger in their menus. In fact, if you go to Costco you can buy them. Pulse crops, particularly peas, have emerged as the front-runner for this kind of market and it is a growing market.”
As proof to the popularity, according to Bandillo, these plant-based products account for roughly $9 billion in sales, despite only being in existence for around two years.
There are three main pulse crops grown throughout the region – peas (both yellow and green varieties), chickpeas and lentils, with peas being the highest acreage crop. These pulse crops are cool-season crops and thus are ideally suited for the western half of North Dakota, Montana and the southern prairie region of Canada.
Pulse production in North Dakota and Montana accounts for about 60-70 percent of the total pulse production in the United States, according to Bandillo.
Pulse breeding program goals
Bandillo says the goals of NDSU’s pulse breeding program are two-fold. The program aims to develop cultivars and germplasm of peas, lentils and chickpeas for North Dakota and the rest of the region, while at the same time working to develop and evaluate yield technology to improve breeding.
“To be successful we collaborate and coordinate our efforts with researchers and scientists working all around the world, not just in the U.S,” he said.
It takes usually at least 10 years to come up with a new cultivar. The NDSU pulse breeding program was started in 2008 and they have just released their first cultivars over the past few months. The two most recent release are ND Dawn, a yellow pea, and ND Crown, a kabuli chickpea.
In order to achieve the most success as a pulse crop breeder, the desires of both the farmer growing the crop and those consuming the crop must be taken into account.
“You have to take into account the demand of the current market,” Bandillo said. “Now the focus is on developing a pea that has more than 24 percent protein content. We are looking at breeding high protein peas that can meet this level of protein content, and even though the pulse crops are adapted to the western side of North Dakota, the diseases are continually coming on, so we need to continuously develop disease-resistant pulse crops so the farmers can reduce the use of pesticides or herbicides.
“We also want to better adapt our cultivars because of the changing environment. New cultivars in the future need to be climate-resilient so they can face whatever climate or weather changes that are coming,” he added.
Consumer acceptance
The first peas grown in the state were mixed in a ratio and used as a livestock feed – mainly for cattle. But it didn’t take long before it was discovered that peas made a great ingredient in many dog and cat foods. That new demand raised the price of peas to a level where it was no longer feasible to be used in a livestock ration.
There has now been growth in the use of peas in the human food industry, but extra effort is needed to make the pulse-based food attractive to the human taste and that is achieved not only in the characteristics of the pulse crop it contains, but also the other ingredients in the mix.
Bandillo says a successful pulse-based product is actually the combination of different plant-based ingredients.
“The pulse crop, which is peas, must have a high level protein and nutrition composition,” he claimed. “However, it still must be combined with other products such as coconut oil, expeller-pressed canola oil and cocoa butter.”
The other two pulse crops that are also commonly used in the food industry are lentils, which are used mainly in soups, and chickpeas, which are sold as whole beans at the market or in hummus.
The future of pulse crops
Of all the domestically-grown pulse crops, Bandillo estimates about 50 percent are being exported to other countries, and both domestic and export markets are expected to continue growing. As a way of meeting that expected increase in demand, he currently has some cultivars that are nearing release.
“We have some exciting lines that are out yielding the current checks,” he said. “Every time we do our experiments we have a check cultivar and those are cultivars currently being grown by farmers. That is our check and we want to improve on that.
“If our line is better than what the farmer is growing now, we can release it, and that is exactly what we are observing right now. We have a couple of lines that show great promise – one is a green pea and the other is a lentil,” he added.
Bandillo aims to make the breeding process shorter and more efficient, which he notes is a desire of all plant breeders around the world. This is important because he feels that the demand for pulse crops in the world will double by 2050.
Bandillo wanted to give credit to the Northern Pulse Growers Association for their help in funding the breeding program in a major way through their farmer check-off program. Other groups that have also contributed to this effort include the U.S. Dry Pea and Lentil Council, NDSU, a specialty block grant from the state of North Dakota and several smaller grants they have written proposals for.