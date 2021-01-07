NDSU pulse breeding program working to keeping up with record demand

FARGO, N.D. – Pulse crops are at an interesting crossroad right now. Though a minor rotational commodity group, pulse crop demand is growing at a record pace. Seeking the answer to this puzzle is Nonoy Bandillo, the director of North Dakota State University’s pulse breeding and genetics program.

The main reason for the increased demand, especially for peas, is the growing appetite for plant-based protein in the diets of many people. One particular product mentioned by Bandillo was the Beyond Burger, which is manufactured by a company called Beyond Meat.

“This is a burger that is made from high protein peas and about 20 grams of protein in each burger comes from peas,” Bandillo said. “Some restaurants have incorporated the Beyond Meat burger in their menus. In fact, if you go to Costco you can buy them. Pulse crops, particularly peas, have emerged as the front-runner for this kind of market and it is a growing market.”

As proof to the popularity, according to Bandillo, these plant-based products account for roughly $9 billion in sales, despite only being in existence for around two years.

There are three main pulse crops grown throughout the region – peas (both yellow and green varieties), chickpeas and lentils, with peas being the highest acreage crop. These pulse crops are cool-season crops and thus are ideally suited for the western half of North Dakota, Montana and the southern prairie region of Canada.

Pulse production in North Dakota and Montana accounts for about 60-70 percent of the total pulse production in the United States, according to Bandillo.