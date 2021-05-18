NDSU releases new soybean planting rate guidelines

Producers have been planting soybeans across most regions in the state for many years now, so research centers followed suit with soybean trials to help their production.

Even in western North Dakota, agronomists have been conducting soybean production trials.

“With the large amount of data available from across the state on soybeans, we had the opportunity to re-evaluate the current soybean planting rate and row spacing recommendations,” said Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at Carrington Research Extension Center.

Endres worked with Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist, at NDSU’s Plant Sciences Department, on the data compilations and the new guidelines.

“We were surprised that the new numbers actually come close to what we have recommended in the past,” he said.

NDSU’s long-term recommendation has been to establish 150,000 plants per acre across row spacings.

In the past, there hasn’t been any differences noted between what producers in the eastern half of the state should use for a planting rate versus what producers in the western half of the state should use for a planting rate for optimum yield.

This publication is the first to give separate guidelines on soybeans for the eastern and the western regions.

“We wanted to provide a more precise guide for establishing soybean stands, using seed yield response data among regions in the state, based on the combination of planting rates and row spacings,” Endres said.

The new planting rates guidelines are: