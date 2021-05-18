NDSU releases new soybean planting rate guidelines

Producers have been planting soybeans across most regions in the state for many years now, so research centers followed suit with soybean trials to help their production.
Even in western North Dakota, agronomists have been conducting soybean production trials.
“With the large amount of data available from across the state on soybeans, we had the opportunity to re-evaluate the current soybean planting rate and row spacing recommendations,” said Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at Carrington Research Extension Center.
Endres worked with Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist, at NDSU’s Plant Sciences Department, on the data compilations and the new guidelines.
“We were surprised that the new numbers actually come close to what we have recommended in the past,” he said.
NDSU’s long-term recommendation has been to establish 150,000 plants per acre across row spacings.
In the past, there hasn’t been any differences noted between what producers in the eastern half of the state should use for a planting rate versus what producers in the western half of the state should use for a planting rate for optimum yield.
This publication is the first to give separate guidelines on soybeans for the eastern and the western regions.
“We wanted to provide a more precise guide for establishing soybean stands, using seed yield response data among regions in the state, based on the combination of planting rates and row spacings,” Endres said.
The new planting rates guidelines are:
- In eastern North Dakota, the combination of narrow rows (12-14 inches) and planting rates of about 170,000 plants per live seed (PLS) per acre provided optimum yield. If planting in wide rows (24-30 inches), planting rates to reach the optimum yield were about 190,000 PLS per acre.
- In western North Dakota, the combination of narrow rows (7-10 inches) and planting rates of about 150,000 PLS per acre provided optimum yield.
The accompanying chart “Estimated Soybean Plant Stands in North Dakota’ breaks down PLS per acre planting rate minus field loss deductions of 8 percent, 10 percent, and 15 percent.
For example, in eastern North Dakota trials, using narrow row spacing, assume 8 percent of planted PLS per acre did not develop into viable soybean plants.
Assuming 8 percent of PLS do not result in established plants, and using 170,000 PLS per acre, 156,500 early-season plants per acre would be expected to maximize yield.
In western North Dakota trials, using narrow row spacing, assume 8 percent of planted PLS per acre did not develop into viable soybean plants.
Assuming 8 percent of PLS do not result in established plants, and using 150,000 PLS per acre, 138,000 early-season plants per acre would be expected to maximize yield.
Endres reminded producers that the recommended planting rates are for optimum yields.
“These are guidelines, and you would still need to factor in input costs, such as seed costs, and current market prices before making your decision on what planting rate you would want to use,” he said.
Endres encouraged producers to go out in their own soybean fields and take early-season plant counts to determine actual stands.
“This information will be useful to fine-tuning planting rates for future years,” he said.
Data for these guidelines was evaluated from 37 NDSU soybean field trials conducted across the state during 2008-2019.
In the eastern region, trial sites were located at: Carrington, Prosper, Fargo, Ransom County, Sargent County, Steele County and Casselton.
In the western region, trial sites were located at: Garrison, Hettinger, Minot, Rugby and Williston.
Across North Dakota or by region, narrow rows (less than 15 inches) consistently provided the greatest soybean yield.
The new NDSU Extension publication explains in detail the work involved, including a breakdown on the trials at the different locations.
To access that publication, “Soybean Response to Planting Rates and Row Spacings in North Dakota” see: https://tinyurl.com/9kzey2pj.