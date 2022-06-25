New fungicide available to protect against head scab, DON

Ken Deibert, BASF technical field representative, warns that head scab (Fusarium head blight) could be an issue for small grain growers throughout the Northern Plains this year.

“We have a significant amount of the Fusarium pathogen in our soils locally to begin with – certainly with wheat and barley,” he said. “Variety makes a difference – some varieties are much more tolerant – but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll yield the highest. Typically, a grower will pursue some of the higher-yielding varieties regardless of scab tolerance, so we can have a mixed bag in terms of tolerance out there.”

With Fusarium already present in the soil, the only thing missing, Deibert says, is moisture events – rain, heavy dews – to create the conditions for the disease to take hold.

“There are three parts of the disease triangle,” he said. “We’ve already got the host in wheat and barley, we know we’ve got the disease in Fusarium, so we’re just waiting on the environmental piece, and that’s higher moisture and what I would call ‘moderate’ temperatures.”

Sphaerex fungicide

For farmers looking for a solution to Fusarium pressure this growing season, Deibert says BASF is excited to be launching a brand new fungicide – Sphaerex.

The fungicide’s two proven active ingredients – metconazole and prothioconazole – provide excellent control of wheat head scab and significantly reduces Deoxynivalenol (DON).

“Sphaerex is the best of both worlds in terms of yield preservation, scab control, and DON control,” Deibert said. “Minimizing DON toxins is especially important in barley. We need high quality for malting barley and DON raises havoc with that.”

Sphaerex is to be applied at the early flowering stage (Feekes 10.5.1) in wheat and at full heading (Feekes 10.5) in barley.

“As soon as those anthers or those very small flowers show up on the wheat head and then they develop up and down the head, that’s when we’re most vulnerable to scab and that’s when we recommend treating it,” he said. “With barley, the plant flowers in the boot, and as soon as the head is fully-emerged and you can see that stem right underneath the head, that’s when we recommend treatment with Sphaerex fungicide.”

Deibert wants to remind producers about the amount of stress being put on this year’s wheat/barley crop due to the delayed start to planting season.

“We’re later and it’s going to be warmer earlier in the crop’s development,” he said. “That doesn’t mean scab will be there, but all it takes is a heavy dew or a rain event. We need to preserve every bushel we can because our yields most likely are going to be diminished because we’ll have so much heat during the flowering period. Sphaerex could be a game-changer during a year like this with such a condensed season.”

DON

Especially with barley, DON diminishes quality and results in lower prices for the grower, and it doesn’t take a lot of DON infection to reduce the quality of the grain.

“(DON) reduces the price significantly of that grain that’s produced,” Deibert said. “If DON levels are too high in barley, it will be designated as feed barley, which is a bad day for that barley producer. The price will be substantially reduced.”

