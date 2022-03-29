New Holland showcases new T6.180 Methane Power Tractor

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Holland Agriculture North America showcased a number of equipment pieces at their booth at Commodity Classic on March 10, including the first commercial-ready methane-powered tractor in the U.S. – the T6.180 Methane Power Tractor.

“There are no differences in terms of horsepower and performance with the methane version compared to the diesel version of the T6.180,” said Joe Boufford, New Holland product marketing manager. “Instead of having a diesel pressure engine, you have a spark ignition gas engine that uses methane.”

Featuring the same power, torque, and durability of its diesel counterpart, the new methane-powered tractor offers the added advantage of up to a 30 percent reduction in running costs. It also offers operators fuel flexibility and can run on either biomethane or compressed natural gas.

New Holland is currently selling the new methane-powered tractors in Europe, and are finishing up configurations for the North American market.

“Dealers will be able to order these in July of 2022, and you’ll start seeing tractors on the ground and in inventory in December or January,” Boufford said.

The T6.180 Methane Power Tractor produces 98 percent less particulate matter, and when running biomethane, it can provide a 10-15 percent reduction in CO2 for a negative emission profile.

The machine uses a simple, maintenance-free, three-way catalyst for after-treatment, eliminating the need for exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction components, as well as diesel exhaust fluid.