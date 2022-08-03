New technologies, research on display at DREC field day

DICKINSON, N.D. – Western North Dakota producers put aside field scouting for the day to learn about new technologies and research at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC) field day on July 13.

Chris Augustin, NDSU DREC director, welcomed new NDSU president David Cook at the field day. Cook, who is the 15th president in school history, has been traveling around to all the field days around the state with an interest in the research being conducted at each center.

“I’m super excited to be here and I’m learning a lot at these field days,” Cook said.

Augustin addressed the approval the center received from the State Legislature to build a new lab and shop. DREC received $2.2 million in legislative funding for the project, and construction will begin later this summer.

“We have the building designed and we’re excited about starting construction,” Augustin said. The laboratory space will be for working with grain and forage samples for research and the shop will be used for storing farm equipment.

Producers took in a session on weed and insect identification in the DREC classroom at 8 a.m., before the tour started. Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, and T.J. Prochaska, NDSU weed specialist at Minot, led the sessions.

Andrew Green, NDSU wheat breeder, spoke about spring wheat varieties and diseases they screen vigorously for in new lines. Green also talked about low pH soils and varieties that could help.

“In this part of the state, low pH soils are a big problem and difficult to screen for,” Green said. It is mainly a problem of no-tilling and applying N fertilizer. Producers can use aluminum-tolerant varieties such as Reeder, an old NDSU variety.

In addition, western North Dakota producers have been using Lanning wheat from Montana State University.

“We are making lots of crosses with Lanning to have a variety to release in the future,” Green added.

Ryan Buetow, NDSU DREC agronomist, said aluminum becomes soluble in low pH soils and can be toxic. Aluminum toxicity blocks root development, which stunts the plant and drops yields.

“With the National Sunflower Association survey, we took soil samples and found low pH soils all over North Dakota,” Buetow said. Liming soils is one way to mitigate acidic soils.

Augustin and Buetow are conducting a lime hula hoop project at the center. They are putting hula hoops down across the state to sample soils and find out liming recommendations for producers. Previous recommendations came from greenhouse studies.

“We bought a whole lot of hula hoops and put them all over the state in farmer’s fields. Last year, we had 11 sites (1,200 soil samples), and this year, we have 14 sites,” he said. They are applying lime at different rates and will go back and see which rates work best to increase pH in the soil.

Afterward, producers and others boarded the wagons pulled by tractors and went out to four different research stops.

At one site, farmers were excited to listen to Leo Bortolon, NDSU cropping systems specialist at North Central Research Extension Center, who is leading an Extension effort of organizing farmers who want to do farm research on their own farms. Farmers would come up with an idea, such as investigating planting dates on a crop, and present it to the committee. The committee would then select the best research projects.

“The farmers come up with what they want to research and do their own farm trials. We would help with writing prescription maps for them,” he said.

Bortolon said it was possible private industry could fund some of the products used in the farm trials.

At another site, Barney Geddes, assistant professor of microbiological sciences at NDSU, talked about some exciting research to improve soils with nitrogen-producing microbes that could be beneficial to yields in wheat and other crops. A lot of his work focuses on microbes called rhizobia.

“I work on the microbes that can directly make crops better,” Geddes said.

Other speakers spoke on markets, small grain diseases, and grain bin safety, and a horticulture tour was held after lunch.