Next NDSU soybean to have SCN resistance

A soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean is expected to be the next variety for the NDSU breeding program.
“Besides increasing yield, the next most important trait to come from NDSU is going to be SCN resistance,” said Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder.
Farmers have been waiting for a strong SCN-resistant soybean variety from NDSU for a long time, especially in the Red River Valley, where the pathogen has been spotted.
“The pathogen that causes SCN is already in the fields in North Dakota, but it hasn’t reached the economic levels that it has in states like Iowa,” said Kendall Nichols, director of research for the North Dakota Soybean Council.
Miranda added, “Unfortunately, there aren’t many tools that farmers have to fight SCN except for rotation.”
Yields can be impacted before farmers even realize they have a problem with the soil-borne pathogen.
According to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, soybeans appear healthy until some 30 percent of yield has already been wiped out.
“If we can introduce resistance to SCN early, we can help suppress the populations before they cause economic damage,” Miranda said.
Chemical applications aren’t feasible because after finding economical levels of SCN and spraying, a grower would have to “put a tarp over his field and leave it fallow for an entire year.”
“Some farmers just don’t plant soybeans in the field for five years, but we can do better than that,” Miranda said. “The best mechanism for protecting against SCN is resistant varieties.”
Other Midwestern states have coped with SCN by growing resistant crops, however, private industry has focused on those states more, according to Miranda.
She is concerned that if populations (of SCN) get too high in North Dakota that farmers would not have many choices of varieties to grow because they would only be able to grow resistant varieties. In this state, that would only be varieties with one or two maturity groups.
“Especially up in the north, where they grow double-zero maturities, they might not have any choice,” Miranda said. “I feel a responsibility to create these SCN-resistant varieties to make sure North Dakota farmers have a choice as a way to prevent SCN from being an economic problem.”
While Miranda could not give specifics on the timeline for the NDSU SCN-resistant soybean, she said they are working hard on the development and it is “close.”
“We do have lines that are more advanced in the pipeline, but we need to confirm that they are high-yielding, as well,” she said. “It would need to be yield-competitive with any released NDSU variety, but I am also hoping to be competitive with private industry.”
Sudden death syndrome (SDS) is another disease that could spread in the future for soybeans. The disease is caused by specific strains of Fusarium solani that differs from the strains that cause root rot.
Nichols said SDS has been “confirmed in North Dakota in the eastern side of the state, which will spread if resistance is not put into breeding lines.”
“SCN and SDS are diseases that could affect the soybean industry in North Dakota,” Nichols said.
Miranda pointed out, with both SCN and SDS, the best mechanism of protection is through “genetic resistance in your variety,” she said.
“SDS genetic resistance is being incorporated into the NDSU soybean program, thanks to germplasm sharing with the University of Minnesota,” Miranda said.
It is only a matter of time before the diseases impact growers economically.
“We know what is inevitable, but unlike other Midwest states that had to be defensive (especially with SCN), we can be preventive in North Dakota,” she said.
Could NDSU begin testing soybean lines in the western side of the state at the same time as in Fargo to see if they have potential?
Typically, NDSU has released soybean varieties that have maturity groups for the northern half of the state and others that have maturity groups for the southern half of the state.
“Now I am seeing the importance of focusing on the west and getting varieties tested earlier in the pipeline,” Miranda said. “With the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, I would like to expand the testing I do out west.”
Instead of just testing earlier in Fargo and hoping they will do well out west, Miranda pointed out she could just choose the ones that will do well and test them early in the west, as well.
That would mean by the time the variety is released, farmers in the west would already have an idea if that variety would work in their fields.
In addition to SCN and SDS resistance, Miranda plans to include glyphosate resistance in her varieties.
Glyphosate-resistant weeds are already showing up in other Midwestern soybean-growing states.
“Weeds that are resistant to glyphosate are already showing up in the Midwest states,” she said. “I expect the same situation to happen here in North Dakota.”
Miranda wants farmers to have choices in varieties to deal with herbicide resistance.
In addition, Miranda is looking at a high-oleic soybean for North Dakota.
“I would like to know if farmers would grow a premium, high-oleic soybean,” she said.
The high-oleic soybean has been popular in other states.
“It is appropriate to give North Dakota farmers the opportunity to grow a premium oil soybean,” Miranda said.
With demand for high-oleic soybean oil in the markets growing, Miranda has started developing a premium oil soybean. The project has just started, so it will be a few years before an experimental line is ready.
This soybean would be marketed to the food markets, not renewable diesel or other biofuel markets.
“The high-oleic soybean does need to be kept separate from commodity soybeans, hence the premium,” she said.
Miranda is also looking at new technologies in breeding. With her background in bioinformatics, molecular biology, and genetics, she hopes to decrease the amount of years needed to breed a soybean variety.
The timeline has traditionally been about 10 years, mainly due to the testing out in the field aspect.
“We have brought the timeline down to 7-8 years, thanks to utilizing a winter nursery in Chile. But I would still like to reduce it further,” she said.
Miranda added that she wants to hear from North Dakota farmers about what kind of soybean they would like to have in their fields.
“I want to hear what North Dakota farmer’s concerns are with farming soybeans, or better yet, besides asking for 80 bushels an acre yield, what would incentivize farmers to grow more soybean? In particular, what would incentivize farmers to buy an NDSU soybean variety?” she asked.
The North Dakota Soybean Council said they greatly support Miranda’s breeding efforts, especially in producing a SCN-resistant soybean.
“SCN has established itself in the eastern part of the state and NDSU continues to monitor it. The North Dakota Soybean Council supports NDSU’s SCN research, and our new breeder, Dr. Carrie Miranda’s research efforts,” Nichols said.