Next NDSU soybean to have SCN resistance

A soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean is expected to be the next variety for the NDSU breeding program.

“Besides increasing yield, the next most important trait to come from NDSU is going to be SCN resistance,” said Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder.

Farmers have been waiting for a strong SCN-resistant soybean variety from NDSU for a long time, especially in the Red River Valley, where the pathogen has been spotted.

“The pathogen that causes SCN is already in the fields in North Dakota, but it hasn’t reached the economic levels that it has in states like Iowa,” said Kendall Nichols, director of research for the North Dakota Soybean Council.

Miranda added, “Unfortunately, there aren’t many tools that farmers have to fight SCN except for rotation.”

Yields can be impacted before farmers even realize they have a problem with the soil-borne pathogen.

According to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, soybeans appear healthy until some 30 percent of yield has already been wiped out.

“If we can introduce resistance to SCN early, we can help suppress the populations before they cause economic damage,” Miranda said.

Chemical applications aren’t feasible because after finding economical levels of SCN and spraying, a grower would have to “put a tarp over his field and leave it fallow for an entire year.”

“Some farmers just don’t plant soybeans in the field for five years, but we can do better than that,” Miranda said. “The best mechanism for protecting against SCN is resistant varieties.”