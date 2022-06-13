North Dakota producers push to finish planting in early June

Producers took advantage of a break in rain showers and pushed to finish soybean and sunflower planting in as many fields as possible across the state in early June.

As of June 5, most crops were more than halfway finished, and producers were spraying herbicide between strong windy days. Low areas in fields continued to be waterlogged and farmers needed to maneuver down muddy roads and around wet spots in fields while planting and spraying.

Some 81 percent of corn was planted, as of June 5, with 22 percent emerged, according to NASS. Soybeans were 41 percent planted, well behind 94 percent last year, while 4 percent was emerged. Sugarbeets were nearly complete, and canola was 65 percent planted across the state.

Spring wheat planting in North Dakota, the nation’s largest spring wheat producing state, were 74 percent complete, which is an increase of 15 percent from the previous week.

Many acres were still wet from continual moisture over late May and into June in the eastern region of the state.

“In between the rains, producers are definitely out in the field getting crops in,” said Breana Kiser, Extension agent in Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota. Kiser said the area received a “tiny bit” of rain on June 5, but not enough to keep producers out of the fields.

She said they have a significant amount of prevent plant acres in her county.

“We’re wet. We are super saturated down here,” Kiser said. “But when producers are going, they are going.”

In the east central region of the state, Jeff Stachler, Extension agent in Griggs County, said producers in his county are finished with grain corn. Those who want to put in some acres of corn silage are just getting started with that.

“We didn’t plant all the acres of corn, and I don’t know how many producers ‘pp’d’ (took prevent plant) versus switched acres,” Stachler said. “I know some switched to soybeans.”

Stachler said 95 percent of their spring wheat is planted. Some producers took prevent plant or switched acres with their planned wheat acres, as well.

Some Griggs producers were still plantings soybeans as of June 6.

“We are about 40 percent planted with soybeans and some have sunflowers and dry beans to plant yet,” he said. “Producers are planting around rain showers. They got started back in the fields on Wednesday (June 1), but there are fields producers can’t get into yet.”

With soybeans that still need to be planted, producers are switching maturities. A producer in eastern North Dakota said he started with 95-day, switched to 85-day, and now he is only planting 80-day maturities, as it is getting time to be finished planting, depending on the county.

In the south central region of the state, Tyler Kralicek, Burleigh County Extension agent, said producers are working to get their crops planted.

“It depends on how ambitious you are. A lot of producers like to get out pretty early and a couple of them are finished, and they have large acreages, so that’s really exciting for them,” Kralicek said. “Some producers are finishing up corn, and soybeans tends to be the tail-ender here in Burleigh.”

Producers who are planting a hay crop in Burleigh County – oats, millet, and sorghum/sudangrass – are getting ready to “roll with that pretty soon.” Some hay oats were already planted, but others had to get their main crops in first and saved their hay for last.

“Everything is looking good here – unless you have a fertilizer, pesticide, and fuel bill,” he said.

In the southwestern region of the state, Ryan Buetow, Extension cropping systems specialist at NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center, said crops emerging that were planted a few weeks ago include: small grains, pulses, canola and sunflower.

“With scattered showers spread over the past couple of weeks, there are some farmers further along than others, however, a majority of the region is planted,” Buetow said.

Concerning livestock, Kralicek said the blizzards were a hard hit on cattle producers. Some had significant calf losses and had calves that suffered from pneumonia.

Rivers, creeks, and stock dams are not completely full in the county, but the rains have helped.

“They are not at 100 percent capacity, but there have been moisture opportunities that helped. Rain events have helped. They are at usable levels for livestock and I have not heard of any water quality issues yet,” Kralicek said. “Last year, we had problems with blue green algae, but I haven’t heard about that this year.”

