It’s that time of year when producers throughout the region are out scouting their fields for pests that could harm their yield and stands – including wireworms and cutworms.
Janet Knodel, NDSU professor and Extension entomologist, based in Fargo, N.D., said crops are always susceptible during the seeding stage to the larvae of click beetles or wireworms.
“While we were wet, they were a problem. But we are drying out now in many parts of (North Dakota),” Knodel said.
Wireworms are also being reported in high numbers in small grains across much of Montana. There are several common species in Montana crops.
In eastern North Dakota, there are still some standing crops from last year, and some counties are still receiving heavy moisture, so there are some pockets of wet areas in fields.
Wireworms find it easier to move in the soil when the soil is moist. Larvae prefer cereal crops like wheat, barley, and oats, but will also feed on row crops like sunflowers.
“We usually see more stand loss in row crops due to their lower plant populations per acre,” she said.
Producers need to make a decision about wireworms before or at seeding, either applying an insecticide seed treatment, or adding an in-furrow insecticide at planting. There are not many in-furrow treatments for wireworms, except for sunflowers and field corn.
“Growers moved away from worrying about the insect at one point, so there hasn't been a lot of new insecticide in-furrow treatments to use,” she said.
Wireworm larvae are hard, smooth, slender, wire-like worms, varying from 1.5-2 inches in length when mature. They are a yellowish-white to a coppery color with three pairs of small, thin legs behind the head. The last body segment is forked or notched.
“Wireworms have a long life cycle of 3-5 years as larvae in the soil. So once they are detected at high densities, the field will remain high risk for several years,” Knodel said.
Once the plant is past the six-leaf stage, there is little harm from wireworms.
“Once the plant gets big, especially with fibrous roots, it can tolerate some feeding of the roots,” she added.
For management of wireworm, it is best to know the field’s history of wireworms and then use insecticide only when necessary to prevent stand and yield loss.
Cutworms damage many crops
There are many different cutworms, approximately 32 cutworm species that are economic pests in the state.
Knodel has gotten calls from producers finding possible cutworm damage, mainly in the north central and southwestern regions of the state.
Some cutworms overwinter as caterpillars, and early in the spring, the caterpillars will become active and feed during warm periods.
“The dingy cutworms overwinter as caterpillars and get going as soon as it warms up,” Knodel said.
Other cutworms overwinter as eggs and then hatch into larvae, which lasts for about 45 days. Because of that, North Dakota has problems with cutworms all the way through June.
Cutworms are a problem in many crops – field corn, wheat, alfalfa, canola, sugarbeets, pulse crops and other early-planted crops.
Just like wireworms, the early crop stages of the plant are the most susceptible to damage.
Cutworms either clip the stem of young plants above or below the ground, or can crawl up the plant. Crawling cutworms feed on the leaves, defoliating the plant, and then can eat and damage the whole plant.
Once the stem thickens as the plant matures, the plant becomes more difficult for the cutworm to clip the stem.
“Some cutworms feed below the ground, and producers would see a withered plant while scouting,” Knodel said.
Sometimes, the withered plant gets blown away in the wind, and producers wonder why they have a blank spot in their fields.
“These cutworms are very difficult to manage with foliar insecticides since they are feeding under the soil line,” she said.
Cutworms often move right down the row, feeding on plant after plant, and a whole row can be missing.
The best thing to do for cutworms is bi-weekly monitoring of fields for economic damage, looking for cut plants, bare spots in the row and verifying it is cutworms. It doesn't matter which species, but you may want to note the size of larvae,” she said.
The best time to scout is in the evening, because the larvae hide during the day, according to Knodel.
Producers should go out on either end of the row where they have found defoliation or bare patches and scrape around in the top 2 inches of the soil with a garden trowel to look for the larvae. They usually can find the partially-mature larvae curled up right under the soil surface, in a “C” shape.
Control cutworms with a well-timed foliar insecticide applications when cutworm densities are at or above the economic threshold for that particular crop.
For small grains, that threshold is 4-5 larvae per square foot, while in canola, it is one larva per square foot, and for corn, 3-6 percent of the plants cut and small larvae (3/4 of an inch) present.
Other thresholds are available in the NDSU Extension publication “2020 North Dakota Field Crop Insect Management Guide E1143-20” at: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-dakota-field-crop-insect-management-guide
For more insect pest updates, check the latest issue of NDSU’s Crop & Pest Report at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/cpr.