Planting time arrives despite cooler-than-normal soil temps

As “slow as molasses in January” aptly describes the start of the 2022 growing season in Minnesota.

About a foot of frost remained buried at 24-36 inches at the Lamberton Southwest Research and Outreach Center as of April 25. While temperatures climbed into the 70s on April 23, nighttime temps plummeted into the 20s and 30s the very next day. Most days in April had trouble reaching 50 degrees.

At the Waseca Southern Research and Outreach Center, soil temperatures were about 15 degrees below normal as of April 26.

Minnesota Ag Stats reported planting progress as of April 24 was the lowest since 2013.

Many farmers and agronomists now agree that despite the cold, it’s time to plant and hope for the best.

Farmers will need to plant when the soil is fit – not when it is warm – this year, said Allie Wise, Corteva field agronomist in southeast Minnesota – although warmth could certainly occur at any time.

“In a perfect world, we would love to have 50-degree or above soil temperatures for planting, but in my opinion, if we park planters because of sub-optimal soil temperatures, we’ll start to give up a lot of the growing season,” Wise said in an April 26 phone interview. In her Corteva position, she serves as an agronomist with Pioneer Seeds.

For many cornfields, it’s likely been good that early conditions were not conducive to planting. Late April winds with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour could have uprooted small seedlings in southern and central Minnesota. Flash flooding occurred in northwest Minnesota where 3-4 inches of rain fell. Thunderstorms in central and southeast Minnesota produced some 1-inch diameter hail during the same late April timeframe.

But now, it appears as though the weather could be settling down some. A window for fieldwork looked promising at the end of April.

“We still have to stick with the planting plan that we’ve developed over the winter, and we also have time to wait for the right planting conditions, too,” Wise said.

Priority number one, she said, is checking soil conditions and preparing for planting as soon as possible.

“What conditions May will bring to us is still to be determined, so when soil conditions are fit, we should consider planting corn or soybeans,” she said.

Some farmers have dry fields and that will likely help in the 2022 planting scenario because the planter can still establish good seed-to-soil contact. Wet and muddy conditions could lead to smeared furrow sidewalls, poor row closure, and cloddy soil-to-seed contact, she warned.

While it is an individual decision, farmers do intend to keep their full-season planting options until at least May 20, she added.

“No matter what the planting date is, a well-adapted hybrid within the core maturity zone for one’s area can comfortably be planted until May 20,” Wise pointed out.

Things like sunshine, heat, and rain throughout the growing season remain unknowns, but today’s high-quality corn and soybean seed will yield to its highest potential. Good drainage, seed treatments, and appropriate fertility will help farmers raise a good crop, too.

Wise said that farmers have expressed concern about grain moisture at harvest. They are wondering if changing to a shorter-maturity hybrid will allow the corn to dry down if this is indeed a short growing season. At this point, she suggests keeping full-maturity hybrids bred and raised for each region.

Now is the time to get all equipment and monitors ready for planting.

In the field, the operator must take time to stop the tractor and get out to check on the row units. A randomized pattern for checking each row unit works best.

When moving to a new field, as well as switching from corn to soybeans or vice versa, checking the seeding depth is vital to the final yield. The larger the planter, the more times it’s essential to get out and make a randomized check of the row units.

“We get one chance a year to make the most important trip across the field, and we can’t afford to not do that as well as possible,” she said.

Wise wants to remind growers not to get discouraged about the later planting date. Although Minnesota’s growing season is short, there is still plenty of time to raise a good corn or soybean crop.

She suggests that once soils are fit to plant, the farmer loses 0.7-bushel per acre corn production per day the field isn’t planted. That means getting in the fields at the earliest appropriate time and getting the seed planted well.

If a farmer is considering switching to an earlier-maturity hybrid, Wise suggests finding the average frost date and working backward to determine how many growing degree units are needed to reach maturity.

Corn is made in July, August, and September, while soybeans are made in August and September. The most important step now is to get the seed planted correctly with good seed treatments and fertility to give the crop its best start.

“We can still capture near 100 percent of the yield potential planting our currently-planned maturities through May 20,” Wise said.

