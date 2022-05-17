Planting well behind last year due to weather events

Much to the relief of farmers and ranchers, recent rains following two spring blizzards have lifted most of North Dakota out of drought.

A narrow area in the northwestern to west central part of the state is the only area with dry conditions as of the second week of May.

While the moisture was much-needed, the precipitation has stalled planting throughout the state.

Renae Gress, Morton County Extension agent, said it rained on May 9 and May 11 in her area.

“A lot of producers are getting ready to go, but the fields are still wet. Around the New Salem area, some small grains were planted ahead of the storms in April,” Gress said.

According to NASS, as of May 8, spring wheat was only 8 percent planted, well behind last year’s 63 percent at this time, and durum was only 3 percent planted, behind last year’s 37 percent.

All other crops were significantly behind last year and the five-year average.

Katelyn Landeis, Extension agent in Grand Forks County, said producers are waiting for soils to dry out before they can plant. There has been some flooding, but the sun has been out between rain events. The Red River has crested twice in Grand Forks County.

“There have been a few fields seeded here and there, and some small grains have been planted in sandier soils,” Landeis said. “Most producers are waiting for soils to dry out – soils are pretty soaked.”

The forecast called for more rain in mid-May.

According to Mohamed Khan, Extension sugarbeet specialist, wet conditions in April have delayed land preparation and planting operations. Producers usually plant sugarbeets starting on April 11.

Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, and according to AAA, the early May price for a gallon of diesel gas was $5.37 on average in North Dakota. A year ago, it was $3.07. That increases the cost of inputs for farmers when they do plant.

In spite of rain and snow, pasture and range conditions are still behind at 11 percent very poor, 34 percent poor, 35 percent fair, and 20 percent good-to-excellent.

