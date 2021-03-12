Precautions to take this planting season

The last two growing seasons have presented farmers throughout the region with a number of challenges, as very wet conditions resulted in a large amount of prevented plant acres for 2019, and those soggy conditions continued through to early 2020, followed by extreme drought conditions at the end of the season.

To address the special challenges this upcoming growing season may present, the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo presented a virtual roundtable featuring three NDSU experts in various crop production stages: Dave Franzen, Extension soil specialist; Joe Ikley, Extension weed specialist; and Aaron Daigh, associate professor of soil physics and hydrology at NDSU. Each specialist felt there were key areas farmers will need to focus on as they plant the 2021 crop.

Weed management concerns

Prevented plant acres have resulted in a buildup of weed seed, as growers in the eastern part of the state frequently used tillage or an application of glyphosate as way of controlling weeds on prevented plant acres.

“There are now lots of dead weeds, but waterhemp and marestail thrive in wet soil and are glyphosate-resistant, so they will survive the spray application,” Ikley said. “As a result, farmers are going to want to have a pretty robust herbicide program geared toward controlling those weeds, knowing they are the ones that produced seed. We will want to start with a pre-emergence herbicide and something broad spectrum that will get those broadleaf weeds and grasses.”

Ikley expects waterhemp will likely be the most common weed that farmers will need to control in previous prevented plant acres because of the extensive seed bank that will be available. He also stressed the importance of farmers not shortcutting their management.