Precautions to take this planting season

The last two growing seasons have presented farmers throughout the region with a number of challenges, as very wet conditions resulted in a large amount of prevented plant acres for 2019, and those soggy conditions continued through to early 2020, followed by extreme drought conditions at the end of the season.
To address the special challenges this upcoming growing season may present, the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo presented a virtual roundtable featuring three NDSU experts in various crop production stages: Dave Franzen, Extension soil specialist; Joe Ikley, Extension weed specialist; and Aaron Daigh, associate professor of soil physics and hydrology at NDSU. Each specialist felt there were key areas farmers will need to focus on as they plant the 2021 crop.
Weed management concerns
Prevented plant acres have resulted in a buildup of weed seed, as growers in the eastern part of the state frequently used tillage or an application of glyphosate as way of controlling weeds on prevented plant acres.
“There are now lots of dead weeds, but waterhemp and marestail thrive in wet soil and are glyphosate-resistant, so they will survive the spray application,” Ikley said. “As a result, farmers are going to want to have a pretty robust herbicide program geared toward controlling those weeds, knowing they are the ones that produced seed. We will want to start with a pre-emergence herbicide and something broad spectrum that will get those broadleaf weeds and grasses.”
Ikley expects waterhemp will likely be the most common weed that farmers will need to control in previous prevented plant acres because of the extensive seed bank that will be available. He also stressed the importance of farmers not shortcutting their management.
“If weed produced a lot of seeds, this is the year you don’t want to skip a pre-emergence herbicide, but farmers are going to be dealing with so much seed that’s been returned to the bank, and it’s going to germinate and be such a problem this year that growers will need to have that pre-emergence down at planting.”
Weed control with tillage
Daigh said farmers can decide to use tillage to control some of those resistant weeds Ikley mentioned.
“If you want to control weeds with tillage, you’re going to have to get very aggressive with it, which can mean a setback with your soil health practices that you have worked to build up over the years,” he said.
There has been a tendency among farmers to substitute one herbicide application with a tillage pass, but Daigh feels this isn’t effective. Fields that are coming out of fallow will need to be treated differently than fields seeded with a cover crop.
If you go in with light tillage, you probably will only injure the weeds and not kill them, and this will limit their uptake of herbicide later on, which could kill the weeds. Tillage can also kick start germination for a lot of weeds. Therefore, you may want to go in with your pre-emergence herbicide first before following just before seeding with a tillage operation.
In addition, how farmers approach their prevented plant acres this spring will likely depend on spring weather. Dry conditions will allow growers to get back into the fields in a timely fashion, but a wet spring could cause a delay in field work. Daigh suggests it will be best if farmers make plans for either scenario.
Soil fertility
Soil fertility is also concern for farmers this coming growing season, according Franzen, and it impacts both corn and soybeans. A key first step is to make sure those fields are soil tested so that growers know what nutrients are needed. For soybeans growers, Franzen says they will need to focus on the soil micronutrient content, especially in the eastern third of the state, where iron deficiency chlorosis is common.
“High nitrates can increase the severity of the iron chlorosis,” he explained. “Those fields that had cover crops will probably have nitrate values that are pretty low. If you do find that nitrate values are over 80 pounds per acre down to the 2-foot level, then I think it would be a good thing to put in a companion crop like oats or barley at the same time you put in your soybeans and let them grow. If it is a little bit dry you can kill them out earlier, and if it is kind of wet you will want to kill them out about the five-leaf (stage).
Franzen also suggests farmers not put down phosphate fertilizer with the seed. In almost all of the studies NDSU researchers did over the last 10 years, results have shown that farmers decrease yields when they placed phosphate fertilizer with the seed, no matter the form of the phosphate fertilizer. They were consistently looking at 2-9 bushel per acre yield increases.
“If people would not do that, the farmers would make millions of dollars more this year,” Franzen said.
In regards to corn, whenever you don’t grow a crop in the field, there is worry about a condition called “fallow syndrome,” and those prevented plant fields that were kept black most of the summer are most at risk.
“As long as corn growers follow the NDSU recommendations and use a strong fertilizer with or near the seed at planting time, they should not have any problem,” Franzen said.
Following some of these suggestions should help with spring planting management practices in 2021 and the years to follow.