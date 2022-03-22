Preparation, partnerships can help farmers deal with early-season dry conditions

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Drought conditions in 2021 made for a challenging year for many producers across the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest. And unfortunately, a lot of those challenges are set to continue into the 2022 growing season.

“There’s no two ways about it, drought is on the minds of farmers all across the United States,” said Whitney Monin, national agronomy manager for AgriGold, at Commodity Classic on March 10. “Last year we had the driest June ever on record in the United States. Many parts of the country were 10-15 inches below normal for their area in terms of precipitation, which is absolutely devastating for corn and soybean development.”

For growers that are looking at input costs and are trying to make decisions on what they’re going to plant in their area, Monin said it’s important to not only evaluate last year, but to also be ready for what could happen in 2022.

“The first thing I would really advise farmers to think about is overarching preparation,” she said. “As farmers, what we have to do is really make a concerted plan and effort. When we look at our U.S. Drought Monitor, many states are looking at ‘droughtier’ springs than they were in 2012, which was the largest drought on record for a lot of people. Truly being prepared and acknowledging what you’re going into this spring is really essential for overall success.”

Secondly, Monin stressed the importance of farmers leaning on partnerships.